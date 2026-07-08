LeadVenture® expands its leadership team to accelerate dealer growth, customer experience, and AI innovation

Five senior appointments deepen LeadVenture's investment in the people, platforms, and service its dealers and shops rely on to compete in a market reshaped by AI and rising buyer expectations.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVenture®, the trusted digital partner behind more than 40,000 dealerships and shops, today announced five senior additions to its go-to-market organization. The appointments are a direct investment in the people, platforms, and service its customers rely on: Chief Marketing Officer Jen Gray, Chief Revenue Officer Greg Stivers, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Transformation Tamara Burrell, Vice President of Revenue Operations Dan Murphy, and Head of Sales Development Heidi Laws.

LeadVenture Executive Leadership Press Release

AI is transforming how buyers research and decide, and as consumer expectations continue to rise, retention and customer experience matter more than ever. Dealers need fewer disconnected vendors and more systems that work together. These appointments back LeadVenture's continued focus on platform modernization, customer experience, and AI-powered innovation across its portfolio of purpose-built brands, including Dealer Spike, Net Driven, InteractRV, Dealer Car Search, Frazer, and TCS Technologies.

Serving more than 40,000 dealerships and service centers across 12 verticals and partnering with 200+ OEMs gives LeadVenture the scale to invest in product innovation, customer experience, AI capabilities, and specialized expertise that individual point solutions often cannot match.

"Dealers are navigating one of the most significant periods of change we've seen in years. Consumer expectations are changing, AI is reshaping how people shop, and businesses are being asked to do more with less. These investments are about helping our dealers compete and grow in that environment. We're building the leadership team, the operating model, and the customer experience to support them for the long term."

— Tim MacDonald, CEO, LeadVenture

Leadership that helps dealers compete

LeadVenture is proud to welcome five leaders across marketing, customer experience, and growth. Each hire is an investment in the team standing behind every dealer's success.

Investing in marketing

LeadVenture is deepening its marketing leadership to build the brand strength and demand that help every dealer reach the right buyers.

Jen Gray - Chief Marketing Officer

Gray leads brand, growth, and go-to-market strategy across LeadVenture's family of dealer-focused brands, drawing on senior marketing roles at Filevine and Recharge. For dealers, that means more effective marketing, better customer insights, and stronger growth programs designed to help them compete and win in their local markets.

"We have seven brands serving 12 verticals. Most platforms make every dealer fit one generic mold; our scale lets us do the opposite. A powersports dealer gets marketing built for powersports, sharpened by what we see across 40,000 dealers. That specificity is the advantage, for them and for us."

— Jen Gray, CMO, LeadVenture

Investing in customer experience

This is where LeadVenture is investing most in service: the onboarding, support, and responsiveness dealers rely on every day.

Tamara Burrell - Senior Vice President - Customer Experience Transformation

Burrell has more than 20 years of experience leading customer success and professional services teams across high-growth technology companies, including Inovalon, Hexure, Businessolver, Benefitfocus, and Blackbaud, consistently delivering retention rates above 98%.

Dealers feel a partner most in the everyday moments: how quickly support responds, how smoothly onboarding goes, and whether a problem gets solved the first time. Burrell's focused on making those moments dependable across all 40,000+ dealers and every brand: faster onboarding, more responsive support, and the kind of consistent service that turns first-year customers into long-term partners. As buyers raise their expectations and retention gets harder to win, that reliability builds a partner that dealers can count on.

Investing in dealer growth

Three leaders form the commercial engine behind growth, sharpening how LeadVenture sells, forecasts, and builds pipeline so dealers have a clearer path to grow.

Greg Stivers - Chief Revenue Officer

Stivers joins with more than 25 years building, scaling, and leading revenue teams, including senior roles at VersaPay and Avalara. He's known for growing revenue and the teams behind it on a foundation of trust and accountability. In practice, that gives dealers more value from LeadVenture's platform: stronger commercial execution, tighter alignment across teams, and a better customer experience.

Dan Murphy - Vice President of Revenue Operations

Murphy brings 15 years of revenue operations experience from ezCater, Amazon, and Zeelo, building the systems and reporting that help commercial teams work from a shared playbook. Dealers benefit from more accurate forecasting and steadier follow-through, so the commitments made across marketing, sales, customer success, and finance hold up in practice.

Heidi Laws - Head of Sales Development

Laws joins with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global sales development teams, most recently as Global Vice President of Sales Development at Avalara, where she led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For the dealer, the payoff is a more disciplined, better-coached front line, so the first conversation a prospective buyer has with LeadVenture is consistent, helpful, and worth their time.

About LeadVenture

LeadVenture is the operator behind a connected ecosystem of dealership and shop technology, supporting more than 40,000 dealerships and service centers across 12 verticals. Its family of brands, including Dealer Car Search, Dealer Spike, Frazer, InteractRV, Net Driven, Room 58, and TCS Technologies, partners with 200+ OEMs to deliver solutions built for the specific demands of each vertical and each dealer it serves. With 1,700+ employees across seven countries and more than 6.1 million units sold through its ecosystem last year, LeadVenture gives dealers a reliable digital foundation, a connected marketing engine, and the data clarity to grow with confidence.

Media Contact

Hayley Hollen | Head of Brand & Client Marketing LeadVenture®

C: 971-275-5543 | [email protected]

SOURCE LeadVenture