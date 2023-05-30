LeadVenture selected as Preferred Website Provider for New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction to work with LeadVenture to provide Dealers with

Award-Winning Branded Websites and Digital Marketing Services

WILSONVILLE, Ore., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVenture, the market leader of digital dealer solutions, has partnered with New Holland Construction North America, a brand of CNH Industrial, as the exclusive preferred provider of websites to its growing nationwide dealer network.

With the agreement, LeadVenture will provide various industry-leading online products and digital marketing tools. Through LeadVenture's ARI Network Services and Dealer Spike brands, New Holland Construction dealers will be provided "New Holland Construction Branded Zone" sites. These experiences exclusively feature New Holland's equipment eliminating competing brands. In addition, dealers will continue to have access to LeadVenture's digital tool kit including inventory management, SEO, SEM, geofencing, retargeting, and social media marketing.

"Enhancing the online experience and capabilities for our dealers is imperative as we continue to grow the New Holland Construction brand in North America. It is also a major step in providing a seamless and consistent experience for the customer's New Holland Construction buying journey," states Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America.

Through this partnership, LeadVenture provides New Holland Construction dealer with the benefit of increased brand awareness and an enhanced consumer shopping experience in the construction equipment market.

"We are excited to partner with New Holland and its dealer network. We are confident our commerce-enabling digital tools in conjunction with their innovative products will lead to a better experience for dealers and customers," says Amit Chandarana, LeadVenture's Senior Vice President, Head of OEM Partnerships. "It was evident from this year's ConExpo, New Holland is creating a buzz in the industry."

New Holland Construction will roll this program out to its North American dealers toward the end of April 2023.

LeadVenture is the market-leading SaaS provider of digital dealer solutions across 10 industry verticals, including powersports, marine, recreational vehicle, pre-owned auto, agriculture and more. Serving more than 50,000 dealer rooftops worldwide, we provide dealers with dealer management systems, digital retailing, digital marketing, e-catalog solutions, online storefronts, and numerous layered apps such as inventory management, lead management, email marketing, e-commerce and many more.

To learn more about LeadVenture, visit www.leadventure.com

SOURCE LeadVenture