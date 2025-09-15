LeadVision Appoints Trevor Gordineer as Sales Manager to Lead Market Expansion and Sales Team Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVision is thrilled to welcome Trevor Gordineer to the team as the new Sales Manager. Trevor brings a decade of experience in sales leadership, business development, and account management. His background in building and scaling sales teams, align with LeadVision's goal of driving growth across new and existing verticals.

"We are excited to welcome Trevor to our leadership team," said David Teifer, CEO. "With Trevor's proven track record of driving growth and mentoring sales people, we're confident he will play a key role in expanding LeadVision's presence across all market segments".

In the new role, Trevor will lead the launch of LeadVision's newest vertical focused on roofing and gutter replacements, a key growth initiative for the company within the next six months. Roofing and gutters are the newest additions to our home remodeling category, which includes bathroom remodeling and windows.

"I'm thrilled that my career path has led me to LeadVision. The culture here is outstanding, and the growth plan is ambitious. I look forward to building the next wave of sales talent and driving our results to the next level."

LeadVision is actively recruiting sales positions to join Trevor's team and support this expansion. Interested candidates are encouraged to send their resume to Danielle Teifer, Head of HR, at [email protected] .

About LeadVision

LeadVision is a creative marketing agency, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, who specialize in lead generation solutions for service providers in hard-to-source markets. Since 2007, they've developed over 1,000 partners in 11 different countries, quickly earning a reputation across niche industries like industrial equipment sales, commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers, point of sales systems, and more. Through a combination of inbound marketing techniques and excellent customer service, LeadVision has helped thousands of companies across the globe increase brand awareness, sales revenue, and their market share. Visit www.LeadVision.com to learn more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

David Teifer, CEO

LeadVision

(704) 610-7596

[email protected]

