LEADx appoints Emotional Intelligence 2.0 co-author and TalentSmart co-founder Travis Bradberry, Ph.D., as Chief People Scientist

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEADx, the leader in mobile-based leadership development, today announced Travis Bradberry, Ph.D., has joined as Chief People Scientist.

Dr. Bradberry, an industrial-organizational psychologist, is a world-renowned expert in emotional intelligence and is best known as the co-author of Emotional Intelligence 2.0 and as the President and co-founder of TalentSmart, the world leader in EQ training.

"By bringing the world's most accomplished EQ psychologist onto the team, we are showing our commitment to taking a science-based approach to leadership development, with a focus on the behaviors that matter most in the new world of work," said Kevin Kruse, founder and CEO of LEADx.

As Chief People Scientist, Bradberry will lead LEADx research efforts in the areas of culture, engagement and behavior change, and will amplify the LEADx mission to his 2.6 million LinkedIn followers.

"When I saw how effective the LEADx micro-coaching and personalized nudges were at changing behaviors, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Dr. Bradberry. "It's clearly going to revolutionize leadership development."



The mobile-first LEADx platform, with Coach Amanda, combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence and expert insights to dramatically improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement and productivity. With on-demand content and coaching on mission-critical leadership topics like delegation and giving feedback, LEADx helps people managers build trust through authenticity, manage stress and make better decisions—ultimately resulting in higher employee engagement and improved business performance.

About LEADx

Founded in 2017, LEADx is the only mobile-first leadership development platform that scales training and sustains habits with a unique combination of AI-powered nudges, micro-coaching, micro-learning and assessments. The LEADx platform is designed for today's busy professionals: anywhere, anytime, on-demand. LEADx is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and helps both emerging and experienced leaders at organizations like Estes Trucking, Paychex and IAT Insurance Group. To learn more, visit www.leadx.org .

SOURCE LEADx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.LEADx.org

