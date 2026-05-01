Leaf & Mineral™ Celebrates Earth Day With Focus on Sustainable Yet Powerful Cleaning Solutions

The Brand's Efficacious Yet Environmentally Respectful Detergents Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate the Earth in 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day in April, it's important for consumers to remember the impact that their cleaning has on the environment. At the same time, they want access to effective dishwasher and laundry detergents designed to get the job done. Leaf & Mineral™'s line of detergents checks both boxes.

Observed annually on April 22nd , Earth Day observances began with thousands of events around the world, running from April 18th through the official day itself, April 22nd. The day has been set aside to honor humanity's shared planet since 1970, and each year, there is a growing consensus not just around awareness but solutions. That's where Leaf & Mineral™ shines.

"We are a practical company focused on creating real-life solutions," said CEO and President of Leaf & Mineral, Rod Terry. "We have been committed to minimizing the impact of our products on the earth from day one through each formula we've created — and there's no better day than Earth Day to celebrate that with our growing customer base of like-minded eco-conscious consumers looking for high-performance, responsibly formulated detergents."

The eco-friendly detergent industry is poised for impressive growth in the coming years. Whether liquid or powder, one key element that resonated with consumers was the use of biodegradable ingredients , which were particularly connected to concerns about water pollution. In addition, things like transparency and better product formulations continue to be in the spotlight in 2026.

These are all areas where Leaf & Mineral has already proven it can deliver. For example, its Liquid Laundry Detergent uses plant-based surfactants, essential minerals, and a targeted six-enzyme system. This delivers high performance and deep, effective cleaning without compromising on sustainability.

All of Leaf & Mineral's formulas use similar combinations of plant and mineral-based technologies and ingredients. The result is a line of dish and laundry detergents that can pack a punch without leaning on harsh synthetic or chemical cleaners. As sustainability continues to remain a growing core concern of consumers, this alignment is helping the brand stand out, not just on Earth Day, but every day.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kaes

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SOURCE Leaf & Mineral