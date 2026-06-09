Leaf & Mineral™ Highlights Plant-Based Cleaning Solutions Ahead of World Environment Day

The Cleaning Brand Emphasizes Performance-Driven Formulas Made With Plant- and Mineral-Based Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following World Environment Day on June 5th, Leaf & Mineral™ is highlighting growing consumer demand for plant-based cleaning products designed to balance performance with ingredient-conscious formulations. The brand's laundry and dish detergents use biodegradable ingredients that help clean deeper with gentler ingredients.

World Environment Day is a United Nations initiative focused on environmental awareness and sustainability. The focus in 2026 is on the climate and how to react to the Earth's signals that change is needed. In many ways, consumer awareness and the desire to invest in solutions are already there. The American Cleaning Institute reports that 73% of consumers already preferred green cleaning solutions in 2025.

More recent data adds that around 64% of consumers are willing to put their money behind this preference by purchasing environmentally friendly cleaning products at least once per year (with 37% being consistent in their use of cleaner detergents). In addition, nearly half (48%) of U.S. consumers check ingredient lists for plant-based components.

Retailers are also looking for solutions they can offer to their customers. Retail space for sustainable cleaning products grew by 30% between 2020 and 2024, and the outlook for sustained demand only continues to grow. This puts the responsibility on detergent manufacturers to come up with solutions that sellers want, and consumers will buy.

Leaf & Mineral has focused on plant- and mineral-based cleaning technologies since the brand's launch. Leaf and Mineral has answered the growing need for effective, sustainable detergents with a line of powerful cleaning solutions.

"Consumers increasingly want cleaning products that combine strong performance with more thoughtful ingredient choices," said Rod Terry, CEO and President of Leaf & Mineral. "There are a lot of green-labeled products in the cleaning space right now, but many of them don't clean well. They've over-corrected, and the result is that people are running loads of laundry more than once or using more water to get the dishes done because their soap isn't working the way it's supposed to. What people need are detergents that genuinely focus on biodegradable ingredients while still providing a powerful cleaning option. That is what we're doing at Leaf & Mineral."

Leaf & Mineral has used a scientific approach to tap into the cleaning power of natural ingredients. The company has combined plant and mineral-based technologies to create formulas that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly while also maintaining their efficacy. Its detergents use six powerful biobased enzymes and minerals to give consumers a plant-powered cleaning tool that can handle common cleaning issues, like grease and stubborn odors. They are designed to save water by avoiding the need for things like pre-rinsing and are dermatologically tested and dye-free.

As the world focuses on the environment this June, Terry and his team at Leaf & Mineral are continuing to go beyond words and single days of observance. They continue to develop science-backed cleaning products designed for effective everyday performance with thoughtfully formulated ingredients.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

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SOURCE Leaf & Mineral