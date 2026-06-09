Leaf & Mineral™ Highlights Rising Demand for Plant-Based Cleaning Products

New consumer data points to growing interest in plant-based, high-performance laundry care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a growing body of research showing that consumers are shifting toward more sustainable detergents and cleaning options. Plant-based ingredients, biodegradable formulas — these are things that consumers are looking for with their detergents. 2026 may be the year when this group shifts from a niche crowd of health-conscious consumers to the majority of detergent buyers. Leaf & Mineral™ is well-positioned thanks to its line of science-backed, plant-based cleaners that are helping redefine what it means to get the laundry done without compromising the environment in the process.

A report updated in April 2026 by Market Reports World summarizes that around 64% of American households buy environmentally friendly products at least once per calendar year, while over half of that number (37%) are consistent users. The report is referencing percentages of the 80 million U.S. households that each do around 300 loads of laundry every year.

The portion of the detergent market that is seeking more sustainable solutions is growing. However, it's important to note that people don't want green-labeled products that use compromised ingredients and fail to achieve their desired outcomes. They need products that can still truly clean. And they are willing to invest in biodegradable options that are effective while also being an environmentally responsible purchase. It's also important to note that "eco-friendly" alternatives are not 100% free of synthetic ingredients. Instead, the report states that "Eco-friendly alternatives typically use 90% to 98% biodegradable ingredients, reducing chemical residue in wastewater streams."

"This is an important distinction for consumers to understand," said CEO and President of Leaf & Mineral, Rod Terry. "Consumers increasingly expect cleaning products to deliver both performance and thoughtful ingredient choices. That's why, when a brand can maintain that power of cleaning by using as many biodegradable ingredients as possible, it's a big deal."

Terry's company, Leaf & Mineral, has struck a biodegradable balance that is gaining attention across North America. The cleaning brand uses science to combine plant and mineral-based technologies and ingredients that aren't just gentler than traditional options. The formulas are designed for high-performing everyday cleaning, too.

"As we say, these are cleaners made for real homes, real messes, and real families," said Terry. "We want to empower you to get a deeper clean with gentler ingredients that use things like mineral boosters and targeted enzymes. The science is there. If you have the right natural ingredients, you can get good results, even in cold water."

As consumers increasingly turn to plant-based, ingredient-conscious alternatives for their cleaners, Leaf & Mineral continues to develop science-backed cleaning products formulated with plant- and mineral-based ingredients designed for effective everyday performance.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

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SOURCE Leaf & Mineral