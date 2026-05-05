New Research Synthesis Shows Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Market Poised for Significant Growth

Leaf & Mineral™ is Positioned at the Intersection of Performance and Responsible Formulation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry detergent market continues to show strong growth, particularly within plant and mineral-based formulations. Multiple forecasts see average annual growth at rates of over 6% and some topping 12% by 2035 and 2032, respectively. The future potential of the eco-friendly laundry detergents market is encouraging for companies like Leaf & Mineral™, which is focused on meeting evolving consumer expectations through high-performance, responsibly formulated products.

A key factor in this growth is the expanding use of eco-conscious detergents, not just in household settings but also in commercial ones. Along with everyday consumers looking to clean their dishes and clothes with minimal impact on their health or the environment, sustainable detergents are now being utilized regularly in laundromats as well as high-capacity environments, like hotels and hospitals.

That is an important development in an industry with a reputation for "green washing" and producing ineffective cleaners. The ability for commercial enterprises to depend on sustainable detergents means solutions like Leaf & Mineral™'s products aren't just a nod to a safer way to do life. They are actually getting the job done. They are helping people clean effectively to a standard acceptable in highly regulated workplaces.

Reports added that both liquid and powder detergents remain favorable for different reasons. The former is known for convenience and has a reputation as an effective stain remover. The latter is often more cost-effective due to its concentrated form. When provided in powder packs, it also offers pre-measured doses, offering added convenience through pre-measured dosing.

"The focus is meeting environmental expectations without compromising performance," said CEO and President of Leaf & Mineral, Rod Terry. "That's why we've embraced the mindset of delivering 'the power of clean cleaning.' We aren't interested in checking boxes to make 'green' products. We want people to know that they can count on our detergents to handle the toughest jobs — while protecting the Earth, too."

When a company like Leaf & Mineral invests in an eco-friendly label the right way, it helps meet consumer needs while also respecting the environment. The result is an in-demand product that is driving growth in an economy that is increasingly influenced by sustainability and environmental awareness.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com .

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SOURCE Leaf & Mineral