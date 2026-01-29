Leaf Agriculture Launches LeafLake, the next leap forward for Agribusiness

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Agriculture today announced the launch of LeafLake, a new product that brings data analysis to the forefront of Leaf's offering.

LeafLake allows Leaf customers to easily perform sophisticated analysis across all of their Planted, Applied, Harvested data and Environmental data like Weather, Soil, Terrain, and Imagery.

Visual representation of analysis across data layers in LeafLake

With simple SQL queries, Leaf customers can now run analysis like which seed variety had the highest yield in a given field or multiple fields in a region, which environmental conditions led to the best biological product performance, or create management zones based on yield and environmental data - in seconds.

With LeafLake, Leaf offers users immediate access to their data in a purpose-built data lake architecture, with many quality of life tools built specifically for agronomic analysis.

LeafLake is designed to eliminate the notorious "data gravity" problem, where valuable insights are trapped by cumbersome infrastructure requirements and complex data management processes. By combining scalable, secure, and cost-efficient data storage with a comprehensive suite of native query and analysis tools, Leaf is shifting the focus from infrastructure management to business outcomes.

Key Features and Customer Benefits of LeafLake:

Feature Description Direct Customer Value Integrated Query Tools Built-in, high-performance SQL and analytical engines. Immediate data access and analysis without the need for third-party tools or complex integrations. Managed Infrastructure Leaf handles all scaling, maintenance, security, and optimization. Significant reduction in operational costs, IT overhead, and infrastructure complexity. Elastic Scalability Automatically scales storage and compute resources up or down based on demand. Pay-as-you-go model and guaranteed performance, eliminating capacity planning guesswork. Data Governance & Security Enterprise-grade security protocols, compliance frameworks, and granular access controls. Secure and compliant data environment ready for regulatory requirements like GDPR and CCPA. Unified view over farm data A single source for all structured and unstructured data assets. Faster time-to-insight through centralized data discovery and preparation. Environmental data embedded The LeafLake unifies different sources of environmental data (e.g., soil, weather, satellite) Easily find relationships between product performance, management, and environment.

The launch of LeafLake represents Leaf's commitment to simplifying the data landscape and accelerating the journey from raw data to actionable intelligence. Businesses across the food and agriculture industry are leveraging LeafLake to run real-time analytics, train machine learning models, and generate powerful business intelligence reports, all without the traditional infrastructure burden.

LeafLake is available starting February 1, 2026. Leaf invites current and prospective customers to contact Leaf for a demo at [email protected].

About Leaf:

Leaf International Corporation is the leading provider of farm data infrastructure and analysis tools.. We are dedicated to empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and achieve operational excellence.

