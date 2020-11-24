Leaf Communications, Inc. Announces New Director of Marketing and Public Relations Hire to Support 2021 Vision and Campaign Efforts

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Communications, Inc. a leading provider of wireless technology products and systems, services, and solutions; today announced that Kasey Noe has joined their Executive Team as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the company.

Noe joins us from Shutterfly INC, an ecommerce company, where she oversaw creative marketing efforts. She brings over 10 years of experience in technology, marketing, branding and creative strategy. Noe has worked in a variety of industry's allowing her to bring a fresh perspective to telecommunications.

In this newly created position, Noe will lead the combined marketing and public relation resources for Leaf Communication's multiple divisions: ERRCS and Public Safety Code Compliant mandates to buildings, Architectural and Engineering, Site Acquisition, Small Cell Construction, and Construction Management. She will also be responsible for the company-wide national focus. Ms. Noe will report to Dan Leaf, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"We are very pleased that Kasey has joined our amazing team," commented Mr. Leaf. "She will be a key member of Leaf Communication's senior leadership team and have responsibilities for the company's overall campaign, branding, and public relations. I believe her expertise will help Leaf Communications achieve its goals of larger brand recognition, further company culture initiatives, and marketing to existing and new opportunity as we continue to grow nationally. Our clients and teams are extremely fortunate to have her within our group."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Noe said, "I am thrilled to join the Leaf Communication's team. Leaf has a strong reputation as a leader in technology for critical wireless infrastructure deployments and future planning. I look forward to helping Leaf Communications grow and continue the reputation that is so deep and respected in our industry."

About Leaf Communications.

Leaf Communication's build solutions that enable anytime/anywhere access to cellular and public safety signal, Technology Engineering for new site builds, Small Cell Construction, AHJ needs, Construction Management and complete turnkey wireless deployments. The Company serves customers in the public safety, enterprise cellular and WIFI/Small cell space, mobile resource management, public utilities and direct cellular network build out. Leaf Communications is a key partner to all the major operators building out the future 5G network(s). Additional information, please visit www.leafcomm.com

