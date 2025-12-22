LEAF FORGE ANNOUNCES STEVEN CROSSLAND AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Affiliate of Xcaliber International

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Forge, an affiliate of Xcaliber International, welcomes Steven Crossland as its Director of Operations. Steven brings over a decade of operational and commercial leadership experience in the tobacco and manufacturing industries and will play a key role in the growth and development of Leaf Forge.

Originally from Greenbrier, Tennessee, Crossland most recently served as Vice President of Cut Rag Sales at Hail & Cotton. He is a graduate of Austin Peay State University with a strong foundation in business and organizational management.

Steven will oversee day-to-day operations at Leaf Forge with a focus on optimizing supply chain performance, coordinating production schedules and driving the company's long-term strategic initiatives. "I'm excited to join Leaf Forge at such a pivotal stage," said Crossland. "I look forward to contributing to continuing the strong legacy of quality and innovation at Xcaliber."

"Steven's deep industry experience and hands-on operational knowledge make him a tremendous asset to Leaf Forge," said Derrick Taylor, CEO of Xcaliber International. "His leadership will be instrumental as we grow and strengthen our operational infrastructure."

About Xcaliber International:

Xcaliber International, LTD., LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of cigarettes and other tobacco products for adult consumers aged 21 and older. The portfolio includes eleven distinct brands of cigarettes and cigars, delivering consistent quality at the lowest possible prices.

Founded in 2001, Xcaliber International, with corporate offices and a manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, proudly creates jobs across the U.S. Our team is the heartbeat of the company—driven by innovation, strong company culture, and a passion for the industry.

All Xcaliber International brands and trademarks are registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are the property of Xcaliber International, LTD., LLC.

Contact: Kelly Kolbeck, Corporate Communications Manager

Email: [email protected] Phone: (918) 824-0300

Xcaliberinternational.com | LinkedIn: xcaliber international ltd., llc | X: @SM0KElahoma

SOURCE Xcaliber International