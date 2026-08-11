Leaf Home Earns No. 1 Rankings from Qualified Remodeler and Roofing Contractor

First-time achievement reinforces Leaf Home's leadership in home services

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home today announced it has earned the top spot on both Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 and Roofing Contractor's Top 100 annual rankings for 2026. For the first time, Leaf Home tops both industry lists, reinforcing its position as North America's largest direct-to-consumer home services provider.

The recognition comes as Leaf Home continues integrating Erie Home, bringing together two industry leaders with more than 70 years of combined experience serving homeowners. It also coincides with Erie Home's 50th anniversary, a milestone that reflects a longstanding legacy of craftsmanship, service and homeowner trust.

The achievement includes notable distinctions across both rankings. According to Roofing Contractor, Leaf Home is the first residential roofing company in at least a decade to lead the Top 100, a list historically dominated by commercial roofing companies. Qualified Remodeler also recognized Leaf Home's rise to the top of its Top 500 ranking, marking the first change in that position in more than 20 years.

"These rankings reflect the trust and confidence homeowners have placed in our company, along with the dedication of our incredible team members who exemplify excellence every day," said Jenilee Common, Chief Executive Officer of Leaf Home. "By bringing together the strengths of Leaf Home and Erie Home, we've expanded our professional capabilities and reach while staying focused on what matters most: helping people protect and improve their homes."

As Leaf Home continues to integrate its businesses, the company is investing in its people, technology and service capabilities to improve the homeowner experience at every stage of the journey. With greater scale, expanded expertise and a nationwide footprint, Leaf Home is well positioned to serve more homeowners for years to come.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's largest residential home services company, offering LeafFilter gutter protection, Erie Home premium roofing, water filtration, bath remodels, stair lifts and basement waterproofing solutions. In 2025, Leaf Home acquired Erie Home, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing roofing and basement waterproofing providers. Together, they serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline through a complementary range of services available nationwide. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and others. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home