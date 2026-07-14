Leaf Home Launches the First Built-In Motion-Sensor Lighting System for Stair Lifts

Stair Lift Comfort Lighting automatically lights stairs to improve visibility for stair lift users and everyone in the home.

HUDSON, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, North America's leading home improvement company, today announced the launch of Stair Lift Comfort Lighting, the first built-in motion-sensor lighting system designed specifically for stair lifts. Available exclusively from Leaf Home, the feature automatically lights the stairs when the lift is in use or someone approaches, improving visibility and making it easier to move safely through the home.

Leaf Home Stair Lift Comfort Lighting

Stair Lift Comfort Lighting is built directly into the stair lift rail, eliminating the need for separate stair lighting. Dual motion sensors activate the lighting when the stair lift is in use or someone approaches. Key benefits include:

Improved visibility for stair lift users and everyone in the home

for stair lift users and everyone in the home Hands-free convenience with lighting that turns on automatically

with lighting that turns on automatically Built-in rail design with no extra fixtures or wall-mounted lighting

Stairs are one of the biggest barriers to aging in place. In a recent Leaf Home survey, 77% of homeowners said stairs and multi-level layouts were the primary reason they feel less confident navigating their home as they age.

"Staying in the home you love begins with feeling confident moving through it safely," said Mike Peck, Vice President of Installation at Leaf Home and a certified aging-in-place specialist. "For people aging in place or with mobility challenges, stairs can become one of the hardest parts of the home to navigate. We developed Stair Lift Comfort Lighting to help people move through their homes with greater independence."

Stair Lift Comfort Lighting is available as an optional feature with new Leaf Home straight indoor stair lift models. Leaf Home Stair Lifts has offices nationwide, with local experts providing personalized service and a fast, dependable experience from start to finish.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's largest residential home services company, offering LeafFilter gutter protection, Erie Home premium roofing, water filtration, bath remodels, stair lifts and basement waterproofing solutions. In 2025, Leaf Home acquired Erie Home, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing roofing and basement waterproofing providers. Together, they serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline through a complementary range of services available nationwide. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and others. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home