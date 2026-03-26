Leaf Home Names Mike Barton Chief Accounting Officer to Advance Financial Operations for Growth

HUDSON, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, North America's leading direct-to-consumer home improvement company, today announced the appointment of Mike Barton as chief accounting officer. In this role, he will lead controllership and accounting, treasury, and financial systems transformation. Barton joins Leaf Home at a pivotal time as the company integrates its recent merger with Erie Home and continues to scale for long-term growth.

Mike Barton, Leaf Home Chief Accounting Officer

"As we continue to grow and evolve our business, strong financial leadership remains critical," Leaf Home CEO Jenilee Common said. "Mike Barton's experience in public company reporting, transaction execution, and financial governance will build on our strong foundation and further strengthen the financial discipline needed to support our next phase of growth."

Barton most recently served as controller and chief accounting officer at Brook + Whittle, a private equity-backed company in the consumer packaging space. Prior to that, he served as controller at TravelCenters of America, a Fortune 500 company formerly listed on the NASDAQ, where he led SEC reporting and supported audit processes. He also played a key role in the company's acquisition by BP in 2023, supporting the transaction and integration.

Earlier in his career, Barton spent a decade at Owens Corning, a publicly traded global building materials company, where he held progressive leadership roles, including assistant corporate controller, and chaired the company's disclosure committee overseeing public filings and financial disclosures.

"Leaf Home is well positioned for its next phase of growth," said Barton. "Having spent much of my career in building materials, I'm returning to the home improvement space to build on that momentum and support the company's continued growth."

The addition of this role reflects Leaf Home's continued investment in its finance organization to support increasing scale and complexity, ensuring a robust, audit-ready infrastructure while enabling senior leadership to remain focused on strategic growth initiatives.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's largest residential home services company, offering LeafFilter gutter protection, Erie Home premium roofing, water filtration, bath remodels, stair lifts, and basement waterproofing solutions. In 2025, Leaf Home acquired Erie Home, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing roofing and basement waterproofing providers. Together, they serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline through a complementary range of services available nationwide. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House, and others. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home