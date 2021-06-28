Leaf Home™ Receives Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces Award by The Plain Dealer

This year marks Leaf Home's seventh time featured on the list. Headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, with over 130 offices across North America, the company is driven and inspired by its hard-working employees in every department and region.

"It's always a great feeling when you've won an award based on employee feedback," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President at Leaf Home. "Making Leaf Home a top workplace is always a top priority for us. While this past year definitely threw us some curveballs, the resilience and tenacity of our team through the good times and the bad have been eye-opening. They will always be the key to our strength and success, and I can't thank them enough."

"It's an honor to earn our lucky number seven award from Top Workplaces," said Sean Loboda, Chief Human Resources Officer at Leaf Home. "As we continue to grow, it has always been essential for us not to lose sight of what makes us great, which are our incredible employees and our culture. We know that with every year, there is an opportunity to learn from our team, and we're continuing to seek ways to constantly learn and improve to make ourselves that much better."

To learn about job openings and how to join Leaf Home's ever-growing team, visit the careers page.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home