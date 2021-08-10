Leaf Home™ Recognized on 2021 Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List

Since 1978, Qualified Remodeler has recognized some of the most prominent home improvement professionals and companies in the business. This is the tenth year that Leaf Home and its brands have been featured on the list. In 2020, the company's founding brand, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, was featured at number three on the list, while Leaf Home Safety Solutions™ came in at number 354. To compile the list, the magazine uses third-party verification to confirm growth volume.

"After a decade of rankings, it's an absolute honor to receive the number two spot this year on the Top 500 list," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President at Leaf Home. "Each year, we're eager to see where the hard work of our team lands us, and I could not be happier to share this achievement with them. It's all made possible because of their passion and dedication to our customers and the work we do."

The past year has been one of growth for the company, which earned nearly $1.1 billion in revenue in 2020. Leaf Home currently operates more than 130 locations across North America through LeafFilter, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements ™.

The 2021 Top 500 is the 43rd installment of this annual list. Qualified Remodeler's "who's who" of industry professionals also recognizes common opportunities, challenges, and trends in remodeling and home improvement.

