Leaf Home Selects ULTRA RED to Validate External Exposure from an Attacker's Perspective

North America's Largest Home Improvement Company Gains Attacker's-Eye View of Its Attack Surface with Validation-First CTEM Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA RED , pioneer and leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, today announced that Leaf Home , the world's largest direct-to-consumer home improvement company, has deployed ULTRA RED's validation-first CTEM platform to gain continuous visibility into its external attack surface.

With 290+ locations, 10,000 employees, and rapid growth through acquisitions, Leaf Home needed a solution that could autonomously discover and validate external exposures without manual intervention.

ULTRA RED

"We already had a digital risk platform, but it only worked with the data we fed it. With ULTRA RED, we shared a few initial domains and it uncovered far more than we expected. That was eye-opening," said Todd Eldredge, Head of Cybersecurity, IAM & GRC at Leaf Home. "ULTRA RED quickly delivered verified, actionable findings with evidence, ready to hand over to our internal teams."

Immediate Impact: Validated Findings, Zero Manual Effort

ULTRA RED was deployed as part of a proof of value and delivered results within days. The platform identified a critical vulnerability in an internally developed application that other tools had missed entirely, along with unknown assets and suspicious redirects that no one internally could explain.

Key results achieved:

Critical exposure identified within days of deployment

within days of deployment Zero manual validation required – findings delivered with full technical evidence

– findings delivered with full technical evidence Previously unknown external assets discovered and remediated

discovered and remediated Faster remediation with higher confidence in findings

with higher confidence in findings Significant reduction in alert fatigue and security team workload

Solving Security at the Pace of Growth

As Leaf Home expanded through organic growth and frequent acquisitions, its external attack surface grew broader and harder to track. Traditional security approaches such as annual penetration tests and point-in-time vulnerability scans relied heavily on known assets and predefined scope, leaving inherited or forgotten assets invisible to security teams.

"With a small team managing a massive attack surface, ULTRA RED acts as a force multiplier," added Eldredge. "We don't have time to validate every alert manually or chase false positives. ULTRA RED delivers fully vetted findings we can trust and act on immediately, which removes an enormous burden from our workload."

Looking Ahead: Scaling with Confidence

Leaf Home is now fully onboarding ULTRA RED across its environment, with plans to expand usage across brands and future acquisitions. The platform will continue to support continuous external exposure monitoring, ongoing M&A security assessments, and integration of validated findings into existing security workflows.

Read the full Leaf Home case study here.

About ULTRA RED

ULTRA RED is a pioneer and leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, built on a validation-first approach. Our CTEM platform helps security teams confidently reduce threat exposure by continuously identifying, validating, and prioritizing gaps across the entire attack surface. Learn more at www.ultrared.ai .

