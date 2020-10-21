Leaf Home Solutions Welcomes Tim Castree As Chief Growth Officer

Castree is an advertising industry veteran who has held a variety of leadership roles in advertising, media, and ad-tech companies. Most recently, Castree was the Digital Director for Mike Bloomberg's 2020 Presidential campaign and he serves as a Senior Advisor to Hawkfish, the Bloomberg-backed digital and data marketing firm.

"I have a deep and abiding belief in the mission that Leaf is on to serve and support homeowners across the US and Canada," said Castree. "This, combined with the power of the end-to-end Direct-to-Consumer sales and service model that LHS has pioneered sees the company incredibly well positioned for rapid growth. I'm thrilled to join this A+ team."

"It is a pleasure to welcome Tim to our team," says Jeff Beck, CEO of Leaf Home Solutions. "He is an established and respected expert, and his passion for success is infectious. We can't wait to see how he helps us grow and transform our brand."

Leaf Home Solutions includes sister brands LeafFilter Gutter Protection and Leaf Home Safety Solutions. Its products assist in preparing homes for day-to-day and long-term demands while also investing in the wellness of each home's residents. Leaf's culture is stand-out, and its teams are always growing. Explore career opportunities to join the Leaf team!

