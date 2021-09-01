Leaf Home™ to Award a Northeast Ohio Veteran with Stair Lift for Veterans Day

Entries will be accepted throughout September so the staff can install the stair lift in time for Veterans Day on November 11. To enter, participants must submit their information or that of a loved one, along with one-to-two sentences on how the stair lift will help them in their life. Jeff Collignon, President of Leaf Home Safety Solutions, will judge the entries. The top 50 will then be put into a computerized drawing for final selection. Interested applicants can visit the website for more details, terms, and conditions. There is no cost to enter.

"While many of us can't begin to imagine what injured veterans have gone through, we understand how important it is for them to maintain independence in their homes," said Collignon. "We are more than happy to help how we can to provide peace of mind to a veteran and their loved ones in our community through our products."

Since its beginning, Leaf Home and its brands have dedicated efforts to giving transitioning service members a chance to continue their career journeys. In 2020, the company partnered with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program, which connects service members with civilian work opportunities. Leaf Home currently has more than 100 veterans on staff and has participated in various fundraising events throughout the years for nonprofits such as Wags 4 Warriors and Warriors on the Water.

"At Leaf, we're always looking for ways to support our veterans, be it through hiring, fundraising events, or initiatives such as this," said Stephen Roberts, Safety Manager at Leaf Home and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "It's great to be able to come to leadership with ideas on how to best give back where we can, and this giveaway is a testament to that. As civilians, as veterans, and as employers, we can always do more for those who have served our country."

The Veterans Day Stair Lift Giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on September 30, 2021. Consumers can learn more details, including eligibility requirements and how to enter, by visiting www.leafhomesafetysolutions.com/contest.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

