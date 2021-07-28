Leaf Logistics Launches Leaf Adapt to Help Shippers Navigate the Transportation Market with a Forward-Looking View

Leaf Adapt provides shippers forward-looking recommendations to optimize their transportation procurement portfolio Tweet this

Leaf Adapt technology identifies efficiency opportunities for shippers within their own networks and across the Leaf transportation network. Shippers can now identify repeatable, continuous moves and circuits that lead to better network efficiency. With 30 percent of the trucks on the road today driving empty trailers, Leaf is helping to reduce that number by increasing carrier asset utilization. This increased utilization and reduction of empty miles allows shippers to save costs and increase service levels to their customers, while providing carriers the ability to generate more revenue, and reduces the overall carbon emissions generated by the trucking industry.

"Our team spent decades in the industry creating annual transportation plans for large shippers, and we saw first-hand the shortcomings of that planning process when those shippers' procurement needs changed due to market capacity constraints or changes in their order or manufacturing processes. We built Leaf Adapt to address this, providing a way for shippers to understand their changing transportation requirements and evolving market dynamics, so they can operate in the context of a larger transportation network," said Silvia Knox, Customer Success at Leaf Logistics. "Adapt gives shippers a new way to plan in addition to the annual RFP, and it's been a powerful tool for our shippers to better plan and schedule loads so they can avoid last-minute scrambles in the spot market, and prioritize service to their customers."

For most logistics organizations, annual transportation planning is a laborious process that relies on backward looking data, resulting in a high degree of uncertainty. When their needs or the market shift, shippers often find themselves scrambling to meet customer commitments, and despite their best efforts, often end up over budget. Leaf Adapt offers a new alternative with its continuous analysis and recommendations that guide shippers through their transportation capacity requirements throughout the year.

About Leaf

The Leaf Logistics (www.leaflogistics.com) platform connects shippers, providers, and partners to deliver the future transportation market-network. The Leaf platform provides all participants with new levels of transparency and the ability to do business with each other. Today, Leaf technologies like the Leaf Adapt continuous optimization solution and Leaf Flex committed contracts allow users to engage in our network. Join us at leaflogistics.com.

