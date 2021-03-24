Leaf Space, a Leading Ground Segment as-a-Service Provider, Announces U.S. Expansion

Now, Leaf Space is expanding operations to the U.S. to service existing customers including Kleos Space , Momentus , Kepler Communications , and Swarm , as well as introducing the company's innovative GSaaS solutions to a growing market of satellite and launch vehicle operators. Leaf Space is also adding more ground stations to existing infrastructure to amplify the company's ability to provide customers with the highest-quality ground station services, at lower costs.

"There is a clear appetite among U.S. satellite and launch vehicle operators to simplify, outsource, and maximize the value from ground services and we believe that need is only going to grow," said Jai Dialani, Head of U.S. Business Development and M.D. of Leaf Space in the U.S. "Leaf Space is uniquely positioned to provide expert level GSaaS solutions built upon years of experience with high-profile customers overseas, yet we are nimble enough to offer customers flexible solutions that support their unique business needs and mission requirements at scale."

Leaf Space pioneered the concept of GSaaS for forward-thinking satellite and launch vehicle operators around the world. The company already provides GSaaS solutions for RF intelligence company Kleos Space, ensuring reliable and efficient communication with their satellite clusters in orbit.

"We have been working with Leaf Space on our ground segment operations for over a year and the expertise they provide is very valuable to us," said Andrew Bowyer, CEO of Kleos. "Leaf Space's GSaaS flexibility and commitment to partnership allowed us to build a solution that fits our individual needs. We are thrilled to see Leaf Space grow into the U.S. market and congratulate them on this major milestone."

Leaf Space currently offers GSaaS solutions for satellite and launch vehicle operators throughout the entire lifecycle of their satellite or launcher's operations, beginning with launch and early operations (LEOP), ongoing mission operations, and extending through decommissioning of the space asset. Leaf Space's services include Leaf Line, a fully managed, multi-mission and flexible ground segment service; Leaf Key, a dedicated ground station management service, ideal for medium-large constellations; and even launch vehicle tracking as-a-service.

"While we were one of the first companies to introduce the idea of GSaaS solutions, we have seen the vertical grow exponentially alongside the explosion of the smallsat industry and we anticipate the demand for GSaaS solutions will continue to grow," said Jonata Puglia, co-founder and CEO of Leaf Space group. "Leaf Space's expansion to the U.S. is an exciting next step for our company and I look forward to seeing what our ambitious team will achieve as we work to simplify access to space."

Leaf Space's U.S. expansion comes just after the company announced its Series A round , which included investment from Whysol Investments, Primo Space, and RedSeed Ventures bringing Leaf Space's total funding to €10 million.

About Leaf Space

Leaf Space is pioneering the concept of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) for forward-thinking satellite and launch operators around the world. Since its inception in 2014, Leaf Space has focused on developing the highest quality ground station services and technology with the goal of creating the most efficient and valuable ground segment solutions available on the modern space market. Leaf Space is based in Lomazzo, Italy and is funded by RedSeed Ventures, Whysol Investments, and Primo Space. For more information, please visit: leaf.space .

