Leaf Space Expands Global Ground Station Network to Support Growing Demand from Customers

The new state of the art 3.7m antenna paired with high performance baseband processing hardware add important additional coverage for Leaf Space's customers, allowing satellite operators expanded opportunity to communicate with spacecraft, sending and receiving critical data to support each mission. With these additional ground stations, Leaf Space now fully owns and operates 12 stations globally.

"These three stations build upon our already robust network and improve our ability to deliver industry leading GSaaS solutions to our customers," said Jonata Puglia, CEO and co-founder of Leaf Space. "Ownership of our own proprietary network offers customers complete management and flexibility to customize operations and scale quickly. We are continuing to pursue additional expansion to support the daily increases in demand from our customers and are on schedule to activate three more stations in Q3, with the goal of doubling our global network to 19 total this year."

Leaf Space's new ground station in Sri Lanka will expand the range of missions the company can support, adding equatorial orbit to the company's list of capabilities. Further distributing Leaf Space's medium-latitude network provides customers with a strategic advantage as it helps to mitigate the risk of interference, band saturation and licensing as well as overlapping, providing customers with more capacity using fewer antennas.

The station in Northern Scotland also adds a desirable high northern latitude location to Leaf Space's distributed ground station network, positioned on the 61st parallel.

"Our expanding ground station network is further powered by our end-to-end network orchestration and management software, the Network Cloud Engine, which optimizes automatic scheduling and data transfer for customers, guaranteeing efficiency, eliminating the risk of conflicts and leveraging at scale cloud services," added Puglia.

Since Leaf Space's inception in 2014, the company has focused on developing robust ground segment services and technology with the goal of creating disruptive GSaaS solutions available in the modern space market. Leaf Space pioneered the concept of GSaaS for NewSpace satellite and launch vehicle operators around the world and has achieved great success working in partnership with more than 20 customers to increase performance and availability of crucial data while simultaneously lowering costs and decreasing latency.

In addition to announcing the expansion of the company's distributed ground station network this week, Leaf Space will also be supporting 14 new spacecrafts from six different international customers on SpaceX's Transporter-2 dedicated Falcon 9 rideshare mission, scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Friday, June 25. This launch will signal an important milestone for Leaf Space as the company will be supporting its largest number of customers in a single launch to date.

