Leaf Space Successfully Enables 13 Satellites on SpaceX Transporter-3 Rideshare Mission

We were able to move through our LEOP and commissioning very quickly and Leaf Space was a key part of that," said Jake Urbanek, Director of Service Operations at Kepler Communications. "We were not only able to communicate with our satellites within days of the launch, but we were also able to complete a whole batch of critical operations within those first days as well."

Leaf Space continues to grow it's customer base and list of capabilities while also expanding its distributed global ground station network.

"These types of rideshare missions are the future of commercial space and our technology services are perfectly positioned to support customers with growing constellations across a wide variety of missions and needs," said Jonata Puglia, CEO and co-founder of Leaf Space. "It is no longer necessary for satellite operators to spend time and resources building their own infrastructure, Leaf Space's flexible and cost efficient solutions allow operators to focus on their missions, providing optimal value to customers."

Leaf Space is pioneering the concept of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) for forward-thinking satellite and launch operators around the world. Since its inception in 2014, Leaf Space has focused on developing the highest quality ground station services and technology with the goal of creating the most efficient and valuable ground segment solutions available on the modern space market. Leaf Space is based in Lomazzo, Italy and is funded by RedSeed Ventures, Whysol Investments, and Primo Space. For more information, please visit: leaf.space .

