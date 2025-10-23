LeafFilter® and Mike Holmes Team Up to Make Home Maintenance Easier

Renowned HGTV expert and leading home improvement company highlight year-round gutter protection and proactive home care.

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, a division of Leaf Home™, today announced a partnership with professional contractor and TV personality Mike Holmes. The announcement coincides with the U.S. premiere of Holmes on Homes on HGTV, underscoring a shared focus on helping homeowners protect and care for their homes year-round.

Known for his decades-long commitment to quality craftsmanship and his "make it right" philosophy, Holmes sees the same values reflected in LeafFilter®. That shared focus on quality and integrity is at the heart of this collaboration and aligns with Leaf Home's promise of work that's Done Right at Every Step™.

Together, they aim to raise awareness through homeowner education that features digital content such as YouTube videos, podcasts, blogs, and social media, along with co-branded campaigns. A highlight of the partnership is the #AskMike video series, where homeowners can submit their home maintenance questions and get trusted advice directly from Mike Holmes himself.

"I've built my career on helping homeowners make smart choices, and this partnership with LeafFilter is a natural fit," said Mike Holmes, professional contractor and TV personality. "Too often, people wait until clogged gutters cause damage like basement flooding or foundation cracks before taking action. By focusing on prevention, we can help families avoid costly repairs and protect their homes the right way from the start."

That message is backed by recent research from LeafFilter, which found that 40% of homeowners have already experienced damage from clogged or poorly maintained gutters. Nearly 30% admit they only act once a problem arises, underscoring the need for more proactive home care.

The partnership reflects Leaf Home's continued growth and commitment to helping homeowners protect their homes. Earlier this year, the company acquired Erie Home, a national leader in roofing and basement waterproofing, creating the largest direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement solutions in North America.

"Mike Holmes has earned the trust of millions of homeowners by standing for quality and integrity, values that align perfectly with LeafFilter," said Chris Counahan, President of LeafFilter. "Together, we're engaging homeowners with content that helps make home maintenance easier. It's about helping people stay ahead of problems so they can spend more time enjoying their homes, not repairing them."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's leading home improvement company offering gutter protection, water purification, bath remodels, stair lifts, and garage flooring. In 2025, Leaf Home expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Erie Home. Together, they now serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline with a complete range of services, including roofing and basement waterproofing. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House, and more. The company has been consistently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and recognized as a top employer nationally. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

About Erie Home

Erie Home is one of the largest and fastest-growing home services providers in America, specializing in premium roofing and basement waterproofing systems. With 100 locations coast-to-coast, the company fuses local expertise and national scale to deliver standout products and customer service. Erie Home's rigorous craftsmanship standards, technology, flexible financing, and an industry-leading warranty have earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as top reviews on other platforms. Since 1976, Erie Home has proudly transformed more than 400,000 homes across America. The company has been part of the Gridiron Capital portfolio since 2021. Learn more at www.eriehome.com.

