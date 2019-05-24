LeafFilter Announces New Office Opening in San Diego

HUDSON, Ohio, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter, the largest direct-to-consumer gutter protection solutions provider in the world, today announced the opening of its office in San Diego, California. The new office marks its 61st in North America, strengthening its West Coast presence and offering greater nation-wide access.

In 2018, LeafFilter identified a large West Coast market in need of a specialized solution. Its in-house R&D and production teams developed patented safeguard fascia-style gutters that fit the unique design of West Coast homes. LeafFilter's fifth office opening in California, following recent openings in Fresno, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Sacramento, will meet the increasing demand for LeafFilter's proprietary design for West Coast homes, guaranteed to prevent gutters from clogging.

"We are excited to see an increase in the demand of our West Coast fascia-style gutter protection design, in addition to our other solutions," said CEO Jeff Beck. "At LeafFilter, we've developed a keen understanding of not only our customers, but also the needs of their homes and constantly look to customize our offering to meet their needs. We look forward to building a trusted relationship with the people of San Diego, providing them high-quality solutions for years to come."

LeafFilter is just one of Leaf Home Solutions' two patented and high-value solutions subsidiaries, alongside Leaf Home Safety Solutions, and offers homeowners the only direct-to-consumer and end-to-end gutter protection solutions that includes innovative design and seamless installation all backed by a lifetime guarantee.

About LeafFilter® and LeafFilter® North, LLC

LeafFilter is the leading direct-to-consumer provider of gutter protection in the world. The sole product – LeafFilter Gutter Protection – features a 50 micron fine micro mesh backed by a rigid vinyl body. Sitting like a lid on a box, the product allows nothing but water to enter gutters. LeafFilter is proud to provide an industry-leading lifetime, transferable warranty and no-clog guarantee to its customers. The company currently consists of 61 offices throughout the United States and Canada, with additional expansion on the horizon. For more information about LeafFilter™ Gutter Protection, please visit www.LeafFilter.com today.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including 63 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com.

