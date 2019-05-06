LeafFilter CEO Jeff Beck Honored as Bronze Stevie® 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others. Jeff was nominated in the Entrepreneur of the Year category for Consumer Products, Durables.

Under Jeff's leadership, LeafFilter was honored multiple times throughout 2018, including: being named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies list for seventh straight year with a 113% growth rate over the past three years; being recognized as a significant job creator by Inc. Magazine and the hottest company in the state of Ohio in terms of employee growth. LeafFilter has also increased revenue by more than 6.5x over the last five years with a 47% organic revenue CAGR. Additionally, new office openings have accelerated from an average of 3 per year to 10 per year during the past 2 years. Along with honors received and the company's tremendous growth in 2018, Jeff helped prepare to launch Leaf Home Solutions and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, which occurred in early 2019.

"This is a great honor and I am humbled to be recognized by my peers for the innovative and industry-leading work LeafFilter continues to exemplify," said Jeff. "We have made great strides over the past year to continue our rapid expansion in North America, and now that we have launched our Leaf Home Safety Solutions business, we are positioned to capitalize on so much more opportunity."

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners, including John Hancock Financial Services, T-Mobile and Deloitte. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About LeafFilter® and LeafFilter® North, LLC

LeafFilter is the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry. The sole product – LeafFilter Gutter Protection – features a 50 micron fine micro mesh backed by a rigid vinyl body. Sitting like a lid on a box, the product allows nothing but water to enter gutters. LeafFilter is proud to provide an industry-leading lifetime, transferable warranty and no-clog guarantee to its customers. The company currently consists of 60 offices throughout the United States and Canada, with additional expansion on the horizon. For more information about LeafFilter™ Gutter Protection, please visit www.LeafFilter.com today.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the U.S. and Canada from 62 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com.

