LeafFilter Expands Into Boise, ID

BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection solutions provider in the world, is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in Boise, Idaho. This location is the 62nd to be added to the LeafFilter family and the first in Idaho, a move that equips the company to better serve West Coast customers.

Since 2018, LeafFilter has expanded to allow for the addition of roughly ten new office locations per year. This flexibility was expedited by the addition and development of patented safeguard fascia-style gutter protection, a product designed to accommodate the unique construction of West Coast homes.

"We are ecstatic to expand into Idaho," explains LeafFilter CEO Jeff Beck. "At LeafFilter, we strive to improve the livability of homes by eliminating trying tasks, and we take pride knowing that our product keeps homeowners safe by keeping them off the ladder."

LeafFilter and its sister brand, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, offer homeowners the only direct-to-consumer solutions that include innovative design, seamless installation, and a lifetime guarantee.

LeafFilter looks forward to serving homeowners in and around the Boise, ID area. If you live locally, be sure to schedule your free estimate today. If LeafFilter does not yet serve your area, stay tuned — there just may be an office opening near you soon!

About LeafFilter® and LeafFilter® North, LLC

LeafFilter is the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry. The sole product – LeafFilter Gutter Protection – features a 50 micron fine micro mesh backed by a rigid vinyl body. Sitting like a lid on a box, the product allows nothing but water to enter gutters. LeafFilter is proud to provide an industry-leading lifetime, transferable warranty, and no-clog guarantee to its customers. The company currently consists of 62 offices throughout the United States and Canada, with additional expansion on the horizon. For more information about LeafFilter Gutter Protection, please visit www.LeafFilter.com today.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the US and Canada from 64 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com

