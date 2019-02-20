LeafFilter Expands National Footprint with 57th Successful Office Opening

HUDSON, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LeafFilter is thrilled to announce the opening of its Mobile, Alabama office, the company's first office in the "Yellowhammer State." As the largest gutter solutions provider in North America, LeafFilter continues its rapid national expansion with its 57th successful office opening. This will be LeafFilter's first office opening since the launch of its parallel direct-to-consumer offering, Leaf Home Safety Solutions ("LHSS"), and newly formed parent company Leaf Home Solutions ("LHS").

Alabama residents will now have greater access to LeafFilter's best-in-class customer service through our on-the-ground support teams and unique direct-to-consumer business model. LeafFilter's patented technology ensures that your gutters will never clog again – guaranteed. Since its inception in 2005, LeafFilter has served over 200,000 valued homeowners and is actively expanding to service additional markets throughout the United States.

"Building on the momentum of our recent Leaf Home Solutions and Leaf Home Safety Solutions launches, we look forward to continue growing the physical presence of LeafFilter and serving more homeowners across the country," said newly-appointed CEO and President, Jeff Beck. "We already have a strong presence throughout the Southeast and have been warmly welcomed by the communities we've joined thus far. We are excited to establish roots in Mobile, Alabama, and lay the foundation for expanding the LHSS offering into this market as well."

The LeafFilter system features a patented, surgical grade stainless steel micro filter that will ensure clog-free gutters, and as the only direct-to-consumer and end-to-end gutter protection solutions company, LeafFilter has been widely recognized as the leading gutter guard system by customers, media and review services.

LeafFilter looks forward to getting to know Alabama homeowners, so if you live locally, be sure to fill out the free-estimate form today. And, if there isn't a LeafFilter location in your area, keep checking back! There may just be an office opening near you soon!

About LeafFilter® and LeafFilter® North, LLC

LeafFilter is the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry. The sole product – LeafFilter Gutter Protection – features a 50 micron fine micro mesh backed by a rigid vinyl body. Sitting like a lid on a box, the product allows nothing but water to enter gutters. LeafFilter is proud to provide an industry-leading lifetime, transferable warranty, and no-clog guarantee to its customers. The company currently consists of 57 offices throughout the United States and Canada, with additional expansion on the horizon. For more information about LeafFilterTM Gutter Protection, please visit www.LeafFilter.com today.

About Leaf Home Solutions®

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the U.S. and Canada from 58 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com.

