LeafFilter® Gutter Protection Looking to Hire Hundreds of Contractors During National Installer Hiring Week

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, America's number-one-rated professional gutter system*, has announced its inaugural National Installer Hiring Week August 9-15, 2021.

With more than 115 offices across the country participating in the event, LeafFilter is offering interested individuals the opportunity to interview in person. Those interested can simply fill out the form on LeafFilter's dedicated website, www.workatleaf.com . A recruiter will then be in touch with next steps on how to move forward. Walk-in appointments are also available. No experience is necessary—just the willingness to learn. LeafFilter is hoping to onboard 300 new installers through the event.

A trusted company since 2005, LeafFilter provides endless opportunities for those looking to expand their careers and start their own installation business. Installers enjoy flexible schedules, unlimited income potential, and weekly pay, as well as support from the largest gutter protection company in the nation and its parent company, Leaf Home™.

"As a growing national organization, we want to use our National Installer Hiring Week to let people know that they can find consistent work on their own terms," said Sean Loboda, Chief Human Resources Officer at Leaf Home. "We're looking forward to meeting those who can contribute to LeafFilter's success. It's an exciting time to be a part of our team."

Additional perks include:

Pre-sold jobs: LeafFilter handles all the up-front; installers simply show up and install, with the ability to complete on average two jobs per day.

LeafFilter handles all the up-front; installers simply show up and install, with the ability to complete on average two jobs per day. No product costs: LeafFilter provides all products upfront for installation.

LeafFilter provides all products upfront for installation. Flexible schedules: Installers set their own work schedules and work part-time, full-time, or as needed.

Installers set their own work schedules and work part-time, full-time, or as needed. Consistent work: LeafFilter provides year-round opportunities--even in the winter months.

LeafFilter provides year-round opportunities--even in the winter months. Weekly pay: LeafFilter pays weekly through direct deposit; no more waiting weeks or months for paychecks. An average installer can earn up to six figures.

LeafFilter pays weekly through direct deposit; no more waiting weeks or months for paychecks. An average installer can earn up to six figures. Comprehensive instruction: Product training is provided to learn how to install the systems the right way the first time.

Product training is provided to learn how to install the systems the right way the first time. Onboarding assistance: LeafFilter helps installers obtain general liability and/or workers comp insurance where applicable.

For more information and to sign up for an in-person interview, visit www.workatleaf.com.

*The leading consumer reporting agency conducted a 16-month outdoor test of gutter guards and recognized LeafFilter as the "#1 rated professionally installed gutter guard system in America."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

