LeafFilter Opens Second Georgia Office to Meet Increasing Demand throughout Southeast

HUDSON, Ohio, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection solutions company in the world, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Augusta, Georgia – marking the second office in the Peach State and its 59th office to date. Georgia residents will now have greater access to LeafFilter's best-in-class service and industry-leading patented technology through our on-the-ground support teams and unique direct-to-consumer business model.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in 2018, LeafFilter is continuing to scale rapidly across North America in an effort to meet increasing direct-to-consumer demand for its top-notch service and superior product. LeafFilter has been widely recognized as the leading gutter guard system by customers, media and review services – and since its inception in 2005, LeafFilter has served over 200,000 valued homeowners.

"We've had great momentum throughout the first quarter of 2019 and have more office openings planned in the months ahead. New office openings have accelerated to 10 per year over the past 24 months and we show no signs of slowing down," said CEO Jeff Beck. "It's been great to see demand for our gutter protection solutions continue to grow and show that our solutions and service are the best in the industry – and we are excited to continue to meet this demand with our second opening in the great state of Georgia."

As one of Leaf Home Solutions' two patented and high-value solutions subsidiaries, along with sister company Leaf Home Safety Solutions, LeafFilter offers the best gutter protection on the market, backed by an industry-leading lifetime transferable warranty, and no-clog guarantee.

LeafFilter looks forward to serving Augusta, GA homeowners, so if you live locally, be sure to fill out the free-estimate form today. If there is not a LeafFilter location in your area, keep checking back – there may just be an office opening near you soon!

About LeafFilter® and LeafFilter® North, LLC

LeafFilter is the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry. The sole product – LeafFilter Gutter Protection – features a 50 micron fine micro mesh backed by a rigid vinyl body. Sitting like a lid on a box, the product allows nothing but water to enter gutters. LeafFilter is proud to provide an industry-leading lifetime, transferable warranty, and no-clog guarantee to its customers. The company currently consists of 59 offices throughout the United States and Canada, with additional expansion on the horizon. For more information about LeafFilterTM Gutter Protection, please visit www.LeafFilter.com today.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the U.S. and Canada from 61 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com.

