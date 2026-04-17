LeafHouse and GTC Announce Collaboration on CIT Compass™ Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafHouse and Global Trust Company (GTC) today announced a strategic partnership to modernize Collective Investment Trust (CIT) operations through the implementation of LeafHouse's proprietary CIT Compass™ platform.

Through this collaboration, GTC will utilize LeafHouse's CIT Compass™ platform, a modern, cloud-native technology solution designed to streamline and transform how Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) are managed, documented, and executed across the full fund lifecycle.

CIT Compass™ provides a secure, centralized hub for managing CIT documentation and workflows. The platform organizes participation agreements, implementation materials, and legal documents within a single system, featuring version control and real-time access for all stakeholders. It also integrates intelligent agreement assembly and multi-party e-signature capabilities, significantly reducing review cycles and accelerating implementation timelines.

"By combining data intelligence, document management, and collaborative workflows, CIT Compass™ provides a single source of truth for CIT operations," said Freddie Jacobs, Jr., President & CEO of GTC. "This partnership enhances how we service our CITs and strengthens our ability to scale with precision."

Todd Kading, President and CEO of LeafHouse, added:

"CITs continue to grow, but the infrastructure around them has not kept up. Too many processes are still fragmented, manual, and inefficient. CIT Compass™ solves this by delivering a centralized, transparent operating system for the entire CIT lifecycle. One place for documents. One place for execution. Partnering with GTC is a natural fit. This is about making the entire ecosystem work better."

Together, LeafHouse and GTC are setting a new standard for how CITs are built, managed, and scaled. By combining LeafHouse's technology innovation with GTC's deep fiduciary expertise and institutional reach, this partnership represents a meaningful step forward for the CIT ecosystem, delivering the operational infrastructure that asset managers, plan sponsors, and recordkeepers need to move faster, with greater confidence and clarity.

About LeafHouse

LeafHouse (LeafHouse Financial Services, LLC.) specializes in creating investment strategies for retirement plans through enterprise-grade technology, fiduciary services, co-manufactured investment vehicles, personalized managed accounts, and IRA and HSA solutions. The Company collaborates with advisors, recordkeepers, investment managers, and administrators to develop creative programs and build partnerships. The firm modernizes technologies, increases communication, and improves data insights for industry leaders.

LeafHouse is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about LeafHouse including our investment strategies, fees, and objectives can be found in our ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About GTC (Global Trust Company)

GTC is a non-depository trust company providing fiduciary and trustee services for some of the largest and most complex institutional asset managers and asset owners. Founded in 2008, we currently manage over $100 billion in non-registered pooled vehicles including proprietary and non-proprietary collective investment trusts, LLCs, and group trusts supporting the needs of the ERISA and non-ERISA institutional investment community.

For more information

Contact: Kassandra Hendrix

Company: LeafHouse

Phone: 512.879.1505

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Vincent Manning

Company: GTC

Phone: 781.970.5051

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Trust Company