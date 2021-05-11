LeafLine Industries Appoints CPG Veteran Scott Schilling as Chief Executive Officer

An accomplished senior executive in the global spirits industry, Schilling began his career in investment banking before transitioning to the beverage category, where he excelled in leadership roles spanning corporate strategy, marketing, and innovation at some of the world's most-admired CPG companies including Diageo, Unilever, and AB InBev.

"We're pleased to appoint Scott Schilling as CEO of LeafLine Industries. Ater a focused search, Scott stood apart with an impressive CPG pedigree, exceptional track record of performance and decisive, people-first leadership style," said LeafLine Industries board member Paul Ciasullo. "With deep experience leading complex and highly regulated companies, Scott is uniquely qualified to execute the next phase of LeafLine's business transformation, with a focus on the commercial integration of our medical cannabis and cannabinoid wellness subsidiaries."

"Following two decades in the alcohol sector, I'm excited to take on the role of CEO at this inflection point for both LeafLine's business and America's maturing cannabis industry," said Schilling. "LeafLine is well-positioned in the marketplace as one of only two Minnesota companies with a license to produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis, and also manufactures two national CBD wellness brands with a strong retail presence. I'm honored to join such an incredibly talented team. I certainly share their passion for democratizing plant-based wellness."

Prior to joining LeafLine, Schilling served as Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Prestige Beverage Group (PBG), a Minnesota-based global wine and spirits importer. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at global spirits leader Diageo, where he held management positions in marketing and corporate strategy and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Innovation.

LeafLine Industries, LLC is the parent company to LeafLine Labs, LLC, a leading manufacturer, provider and distributor of legal medical cannabis in the State of Minnesota. Visit www.LeafLinelabs.com to learn more about LeafLine Lab's mission, team and products. LeafLine Industries, LLC is also the parent company of LeafLine Wellness, LLC, which markets and distributes proprietary brands of legal CBD products.

LeafLine Labs is one of two Minnesota organizations licensed to cultivate, process and distribute medical cannabis as part of the state's medical cannabis program, which launched in the summer of 2015. Physician-founded and patient-care driven, LeafLine Labs delivers safe, reliable, sustainable and accessible formulations of botanically derived medication from the whole cannabis plant. We're dedicated to providing knowledgeable, compassionate, authentic and dignified care to Minnesotans in need.

LeafLine Wellness creates medically-backed, high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to suit every need. All products are third-party tested and manufactured in a GMP Certified Manufacturing Facility to ensure all products are completely safe, free from contaminants, and include only the listed ingredients.

