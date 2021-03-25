LeafLine Wellness Expands Happy Place™ CBD Product Line, Adds Extra-Strength Topicals to C-Store and E-commerce Portfolio

"We successfully rolled out Happy Place ™ CBD gummies in convenience stores in 2020. Since then, our retail partners have experienced increased consumer demand for a broader array of CBD products, especially topicals," said Sarah Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer at LeafLine Wellness. "Our expanded line offers a myriad of topicals for every type of consumer, including those trying out CBD for the first time, all affordably priced under $15."

The expanded line of Happy Place™ products will include:

CBD Muscle and Joint Patch - 50 mg CBD isolate

CBD Cooling Relief Roll-On - 250 mg CBD isolate

CBD Healing Balm - 500 mg CBD broad-spectrum

CBD Hydrating Cream - 500 mg CBD isolate

LeafLine Wellness, a division of Minnesota's premier medical cannabis provider, LeafLine Labs, conceived Happy Place™ as the ideal retailer-friendly CBD solution, designed specifically for sale at c-stores and gas stations. In addition to the new line of topicals, Happy Place™ will continue to carry fruit-flavored CBD gummies in single-serving pouches priced under $10, offering consumers a convenient 'eat-em-all' experience that fits seamlessly into their daily commutes and routines.

Last year, c-store sales accounted for 56% of all mainstream CBD sales, according to CStore Decisions. Topicals in particular experienced particularly robust growth, with a 59% dollar sales increase in Q4 of 2020. As consumers transition back to normal commuting and in-store shopping habits between 2021 and 2022, the category is only expected to grow, with 55% of that growth predicted to come from edibles and topicals by 2024.

"Happy Place™ brings high-quality CBD products to consumers everywhere through convenience store channels, which are increasingly becoming a hot spot for daily CBD users as well as the CBD-curious," said Colin Kelley, president of LeafLine Wellness. "Powered by the top cannabis and hemp experts at Minnesota's leading, physician-founded medical cannabis manufacturer, LeafLine Labs, we take pride in making science-backed wellness accessible to as many people as possible."

Happy Place™ CBD products will be available for purchase online at discoverhappyplace.com, and at select convenience stores and retailers in 9 states, including Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

For a limited time, the company is offering a free balm with any $30 online purchase.

About Leafline Wellness

LeafLine Wellness creates medically-backed, high-quality products to suit every need. All products are third-party tested and manufactured in a GMP Certified Manufacturing Facility to ensure all products are completely safe, free from contaminants, and include only the listed ingredients.

About Happy Place™

Happy Place™, operating under LeafLine Wellness, is engaged in the acquisition and production of hemp-derived CBD consumer products focusing on bringing GMP certified and third-party lab test products to the convenience store industry. The company's passion is to continue to expand the CBD market through innovation, education and product quality. LeafLine Industries owns and operates multiple companies including its two largest subsidiaries: LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness. LeafLine Labs is the preferred medical cannabis licensee in the state of Minnesota using controlled-environment agriculture to cultivate cannabis for extract-based medicine to distribute through patient care centers across the state of Minnesota.

Sales Contact:

Leah Orsack

Director of Sales & Marketing Operations

(c) 702.449.2019

Press Contact:

Monisha Pillai

Trailblaze

[email protected]

SOURCE Leafline Wellness