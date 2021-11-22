LeafLink Expands Logistics Services to Solve Cannabis Transportation and Fulfillment

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the unified B2B platform for cannabis, announces today the expansion of its logistics services, originally launched in Michigan in April 2020, to Massachusetts, California, and Oregon. Since its launch, LeafLink has worked with trusted partners to build the largest logistics network in the cannabis industry, delivering over $325M a year in wholesale cannabis orders.

With the expansion of its logistics services, LeafLink accelerates the growth of its full platform across North American legal cannabis markets. LeafLink is the platform that cannabis businesses trust to handle mission critical functions. Over ten thousand cannabis businesses use LeafLink to transact $4.6B+ in wholesale commerce and $430M+ in payment volume a year. The company estimates that 42% of U.S. wholesale cannabis orders flow through its marketplace.

LeafLink's logistics offerings are unique to the markets they're in, and are built specifically for the intricacies of the cannabis industry. In Michigan and Massachusetts LeafLink offers a transportation solution that enables cannabis brands to increase reliability, efficiency, and transparency in their shipping practices. While in California, the company offers a retailer-focused solution for the warehousing and fulfillment of a retailer's inventory with a technology layer that allows buyers to restock from that inventory as needed — increasing profit margins by reducing stockouts, unlocking bulk discounts, and streamlining inventory operations. The Oregon offering combines the transportation model from Michigan and Massachusetts, with reliable, efficient, and quick storage and delivery of products across the state. The overall value-add of LeafLink's logistics offering is that it allows brands and retailers to cut costs associated with transportation and fulfillment so they can invest in core competencies like product development, brand building, and customer experience without ever missing a sale.

LeafLink has a robust selection process for partnering with locally licensed operators to bring the offering to life. The collaboration of these partners is instrumental in bringing value to cannabis brands and retailers through best-in-class service and operating procedures. Transporters also see value in working with LeafLink by tapping into the volume of orders brought through its wholesale marketplace, and through the ease of working with LeafLink's technology to create efficiency and automate compliance.

"Our logistics partnership with LeafLink has exceeded my expectations across the board," said Abbe Schnibbe, CEO of Plymouth Armor Group, LeafLink's partner in Massachusetts. "Through our work together, our company has been able to increase our operational efficiency, while simultaneously expanding our sales and marketing reach. From the start, it has been a true partnership in every sense of the word - every decision from the strategic level down to daily route optimization is made in lockstep across both our teams."

Looking toward 2022, LeafLink plans to expand its logistics offering across the country to further serve its network of customers looking to streamline their delivery and fulfillment. Specifically, the company is targeting Illinois and Colorado for early 2022 launches.

About LeafLink

LeafLink is the unified B2B platform for the cannabis industry that has revolutionized the way thousands of brands, distributors, and retailers manage their operations. Their industry-defining tools makes it easier for cannabis businesses to create, manage, pay for, and ship their orders, so they can focus on growing their businesses. LeafLink's marketplace processes over $4.6 billion in annual orders, making up an estimated 42% of U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce. Currently, LeafLink serves 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada with a team of 200+ in offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than $131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com/ .

Contact: Renee Cotsis, [email protected]

SOURCE LeafLink

Related Links

https://leaflink.com/

