LeafLink Releases Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide Exploring Data Across Ten Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink , the unified B2B platform for cannabis, today released its annual Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide, which explores pricing data from ten cannabis markets in the United States across five product categories. The comprehensive report provides guidance on how brands can strategically price products to increase sales while empowering cannabis retailers with landscape data to understand pricing for the inventory they're purchasing.

LeafLink analyzed over 296,900 SKUs across our top ten national markets in this guide. The study examines 2021's average wholesale pricing for five categories: flower, cartridges, concentrates, edibles and ingestibles, and pre-rolls. Within each category, the guide highlights pricing on both the national and market level, as well as year-over-year (YoY) changes. Over $3.2 billion of wholesale orders placed through LeafLink in 2021 were used to determine the impact of pricing on sales.

"We're excited to release this year's pricing guide to help cannabis brands optimize their pricing for 2022," said Alex Feldman, general manager of insights and marketing services at LeafLink. "LeafLink's platform provides the largest national wholesale cannabis dataset, which allows us to surface the true impact of pricing on sales."

Across the ten markets analyzed, wholesale cannabis prices declined on average in 2021. The cartridges category was the only one to see year-over-year growth, increasing by 6%. Specific markets saw dramatic year-over-year price shifts, including a 27% decline in Oklahoma concentrates, and a 17% decline in Michigan cartridges. In addition to highlighting market-specific dynamics, LeafLink's study shares national trends and notable category changes, which can inform cannabis operators' pricing and purchasing decisions for 2022.

To download a free copy of LeafLink's Wholesale Pricing Guide 2022, please visit https://www.pricingguide.leaflink.com/ .

About LeafLink

LeafLink is the unified B2B platform for the cannabis industry that has revolutionized the way thousands of brands, distributors, and retailers manage their operations. Their industry-defining tools makes it easier for cannabis businesses to create, manage, pay for, and ship their orders, so they can focus on growing their businesses. LeafLink's marketplace processes over $4.6 billion in annual orders, making up an estimated 42% of U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce. Currently, LeafLink serves 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada with a team of 250+ in offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than $131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com/ .

