Leafreport's Independent Testing of CBD Beverages Finds Labeling Discrepancies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD watchdog Leafreport recently conducted independent laboratory testing on 22 CBD-infused beverages in its further effort to educate consumers on the discrepancies in product quality and labeling. The results of the testing , conducted by Canalysis Laboratories , found significant inaccuracies in the amount of CBD in each product.

Among the report's key findings:

54% of the products (12 products) contained less CBD than advertised

Two products contained no CBD at all

81% of beverages (18 products) had CBD levels that were more than 10% higher or lower than what the label claimed

64% of beverages (14 products) had CBD levels that were more than 40% higher or lower than what the label claimed

Only 18% of tested drinks (4 products) had CBD levels within 10% of the claimed amount, which is equivalent to an excellent (A) rating

Unlike our first report, we didn't see a positive association between a company's overall reputation and their test results. That means that leading CBD brands were not more likely to score well on our tests than lesser-known companies.

"This is in line with our expectations because CBD beverages are difficult to formulate and contain relatively small amounts of CBD, which means that variations of even a few milligrams can have a big effect," said Lital Shafir, head of product at Leafreport.

Leafreport highlighted inaccuracies in CBD tinctures in another study , which showed that some CBD oil brands still sell products that contain much less or more CBD than advertised. According to cannabis industry experts , +/- 10% is a reasonable amount of variance for cannabis products, which means that a high-quality CBD product is expected to have CBD levels that are within 90–110% of what's stated on the label.

Leafreport is working to bring transparency to the CBD industry and educate consumers as indicated in their previous report on CBD prices .

"The CBD industry is completely unregulated and there have been many cases of companies selling products that contain little to no CBD. That's why third-party testing is important for brands in this industry," added Shafir.

