Leafreport's Independent Testing of CBD Beverages Finds Labeling Discrepancies
54% of products contained less CBD than advertised
Aug 20, 2020, 12:16 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD watchdog Leafreport recently conducted independent laboratory testing on 22 CBD-infused beverages in its further effort to educate consumers on the discrepancies in product quality and labeling. The results of the testing, conducted by Canalysis Laboratories, found significant inaccuracies in the amount of CBD in each product.
Among the report's key findings:
- 54% of the products (12 products) contained less CBD than advertised
- Two products contained no CBD at all
- 81% of beverages (18 products) had CBD levels that were more than 10% higher or lower than what the label claimed
- 64% of beverages (14 products) had CBD levels that were more than 40% higher or lower than what the label claimed
- Only 18% of tested drinks (4 products) had CBD levels within 10% of the claimed amount, which is equivalent to an excellent (A) rating
- Unlike our first report, we didn't see a positive association between a company's overall reputation and their test results. That means that leading CBD brands were not more likely to score well on our tests than lesser-known companies.
"This is in line with our expectations because CBD beverages are difficult to formulate and contain relatively small amounts of CBD, which means that variations of even a few milligrams can have a big effect," said Lital Shafir, head of product at Leafreport.
Leafreport highlighted inaccuracies in CBD tinctures in another study, which showed that some CBD oil brands still sell products that contain much less or more CBD than advertised. According to cannabis industry experts, +/- 10% is a reasonable amount of variance for cannabis products, which means that a high-quality CBD product is expected to have CBD levels that are within 90–110% of what's stated on the label.
Leafreport is working to bring transparency to the CBD industry and educate consumers as indicated in their previous report on CBD prices.
"The CBD industry is completely unregulated and there have been many cases of companies selling products that contain little to no CBD. That's why third-party testing is important for brands in this industry," added Shafir.
Leafreport's full study can be found here: https://www.leafreport.com/education/leafreports-independent-testing-of-cbd-beverages-finds-labeling-discrepancies-54-of-products-contained-less-cbd-than-advertised-6938
About Leafreport
Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the confusing landscape of CBD products. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.
Contact:
Lital Shafir
Head of product
[email protected]
SOURCE Leafreport