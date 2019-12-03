Leafy Green Agency Launches a One Day Cannabis Business and Career Masterclass Certification Program

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafy Green Agency, a leading cannabis education and consulting company offering training for entrepreneurs, workers, investors, and medical professionals, has launched its most comprehensive one-day Medical and Recreational Marijuana Masterclass Workshop and Certification Program nationwide.

Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, current business owners, and people looking to start careers in the cannabis industry gain essential knowledge to succeed in the fast-growing cannabis industry through this program.

Attendees receive in-person classroom instruction tailored to their state from highly experienced cannabis industry professionals who combine a proven curriculum with interactive activities. This full-day training workshop contains information and materials from some of Leafy Green Agency's most popular business, career, and investing seminars:

Breaking into the Medical Marijuana Industry for Entrepreneurs and Investors

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Staff and Operations Training

How to Launch a Legal Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Business

How to Invest in Cannabis Stock Training Workshop

Budtender and Brand Ambassador Advanced Sales Training

Medical Marijuana and Patient Care Training for Health Professionals

"This is an intensive seminar that gives attendees a thorough understanding of the entire cannabis supply chain so they can start a business or land a job in the industry with confidence," shares Leafy Green Agency Co-Founder, Vanessa Niles, M.D., F.A.C.O.G.

All attendees receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the course verifying their new credential.

"As one of a small number of companies approved by the State of Illinois to provide the mandatory Illinois Responsible Vendor Training to dispensary agents, Leafy Green Agency is a highly-respected brand in the cannabis industry, and our certifications are accepted as technical training and professional achievements in all legal medical and recreational states," says Dr. Niles.

To register for Leafy Green Agency's Recreational/Medical Marijuana Masterclass Workshop in your area, visit https://leafygreenagency.com/cannabis-masterclass or call 707-563-1457. View the full nationwide schedule for all certification seminars at www.leafygreenagency.com/register-now.

About Leafy Green Agency

Leafy Green Agency provides in-person education and training across the United States for entrepreneurs, career seekers, and medical professionals who are interested in becoming part of the fast-growing cannabis industry. Leafy Green Agency also offers career and business consulting services to help clients throughout the country navigate the complex legal cannabis industry. Learn more at LeafyGreenAgency.com

Contact:

Vanessa Niles MD

Leafy Green Agency

info@leafygreenagency.com

707-563-1457

