Leagold Announces Results of AGM Voting

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC;OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2019 in Vancouver. Shareholders holding 187,151,197 shares or 65.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Election of Directors

The following directors were elected to the Board:

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Frank Giustra 175,295,585 99.88% 208,629 0.12% Neil Woodyer 173,936,513 99.11% 1,567,701 0.89% Gordon Campbell 175,319,394 99.89% 184,820 0.11% Wesley K. Clark 175,308,021 99.89% 196,193 0.11% Lord Tristan Garel-Jones 175,310,996 99.89% 193,218 0.11% Peter Marrone 175,317,662 99.89% 186,552 0.11% Miguel Rodriguez 175,315,838 99.89% 188,376 0.11%

Richard Orazietti informed the Company prior to the meeting that he would not be standing for re-election.

Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.



Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Deloitte LLP 186,629,864 99.72% 521,218 0.28%

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with an expansion opportunity in Mexico and a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corporation