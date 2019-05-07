Leagold Announces Results of AGM Voting

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC;OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2019 in Vancouver. Shareholders holding 187,151,197 shares or 65.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Election of Directors

The following directors were elected to the Board:

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Frank Giustra

175,295,585

99.88%

208,629

0.12%

Neil Woodyer

173,936,513

99.11%

1,567,701

0.89%

Gordon Campbell

175,319,394

99.89%

184,820

0.11%

Wesley K. Clark

175,308,021

99.89%

196,193

0.11%

Lord Tristan Garel-Jones

175,310,996

99.89%

193,218

0.11%

Peter Marrone

175,317,662

99.89%

186,552

0.11%

Miguel Rodriguez

175,315,838

99.89%

188,376

0.11%

Richard Orazietti informed the Company prior to the meeting that he would not be standing for re-election. 

Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.


Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Deloitte LLP

186,629,864

99.72%

521,218

0.28%

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with an expansion opportunity in Mexico and a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

