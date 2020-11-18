League announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ companies

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - League is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. League ranks 5th with a 7,694 percent in revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. League was also recognized in the Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500TM , ranking 30th.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 23rd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500TM, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

League's CEO, Mike Serbinis, credits the company's unique vision for the future of healthcare and award-winning technology platform with the company's 7,694% revenue growth. Said Serbinis, "The healthcare system is a complex and confusing web of information, providers and insurers. The key to better health outcomes (and economics) is to empower consumers to make the best choices for their health and well-being. This award validates what we've envisioned for League since day one. Thank you, Deloitte. My thanks also goes out to the entire League team, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance made this possible."

"This year's Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, despite the constant uncertainty. This year's winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About League

League is North America's leading health operating system, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. For enterprise partners, such as Loblaw, League provides the technology infrastructure to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions. Learn more at league.com .

SOURCE League Inc.

Related Links

league.com

