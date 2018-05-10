League announces record year-to-date results as it redefines employee benefits sector

A disruptor in the market, League is re-imagining health benefits for innovative companies focused on hiring and retaining top talent and building a wellness-driven culture. It does this through its end-to-end digital platform, which delivers a seamless employee benefits experience, including access to its partner marketplace, concierge service and flexible spending accounts. This maximizes employee engagement in health and wellbeing, while streamlining costs and administration.

"Employers across North America want to improve the benefits experience for their employees, with mid-market companies particularly underserved by the existing players," said Michael Serbinis, co-founder and CEO, League. "League is leading this change by providing employees and employers with a digital platform to maximize the value of their health benefits. We are delighted to be working with new customers and partners to help employees live healthier lives."

"Employee health and wellness is a top priority for us," said Mark Jaine, CEO, Intelex. "We have a number of benefit and perks offerings that League has been able to streamline and help us make more accessible for our employees. We are early in the relationship, but we're loving it so far."

"We're excited to partner with League – a company as innovative in the benefits space as we are in the financial world," said David Feller, CEO, Mogo. "We want our employees to have a world class customer experience and League can provide our team with an exceptional platform, increased flexibility and an innovative wellness program."

In addition to expanding its client base, League has expanded its range of partnerships in both insurance and wellness, advancing its goal of becoming an indispensable platform for all elements of benefits.

New tier-one insurance partners include Manulife, AETNA, Humana, Cigna, United Healthcare, MetLife and Great West Life to offer even greater customization, choice and flexibility for employers. New partnerships available on the League marketplace include ClassPass, Under Armour, Weight Watchers, Crunch Fitness, Pure Barre and Muse.

"The growth of our partnership ecosystem shows our commitment to the wellness of our customers in all aspects of their lives," said Serbinis. "By making it simple and frictionless to reach health services, whether it's insurance for a loved one or a discount on a fitness app, we're promoting a culture of workplace wellness. Member adoption of these services indicates there is a tremendous demand for this type of easy-to-use access."

The growth of League marketplace is mirrored by member adoption, usage and high satisfaction. Seventy-seven percent of members engage with the platform each month, with nearly half accessing League weekly and the product has a net promoter score (NPS) of 74 — that's more than nine times the industry average of eight. Employees who actively engage with their benefits tend to have better health outcomes and retention rates overall. Client growth suggests businesses are increasingly aware of this reality, taking employee health and wellness seriously as part of their core business strategy.

