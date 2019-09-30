League for Innovation Announces Roy Spence as Opening Keynote Speaker for 2020 Innovations Conference

Spence has made it his life's journey to discover and bring to life the path to Purpose and higher calling for leaders in all sectors of society. His presentation will address how community colleges provide a proven path to find a career purpose, gain skills, earn a good living, and a build a purposeful life.

"North America is in the midst of a learner revolution and both students and employers are raising questions regarding the right path to getting a job and addressing workforce shortages," said League President and CEO Rufus Glasper. "Roy Spence believes in the purpose of community colleges and asks us to journey with him as we consider and embrace the skills needed to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

Innovations 2020 will take place March 1-4 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle. Located in the heart of downtown Seattle, Hyatt Regency Seattle is within a mile of Seattle's must-see attractions. The conference is hosted by Seattle Colleges and Bellevue College. Proposals to present are being accepted through October 4, 2019. Breakout sessions will focus on community college learning and teaching, leadership and organization, workforce preparation and development, student success, and basic skills and developmental education. STEM sessions will be featured in each conference topic.

The Innovations Conference is the foremost convening for professionals dedicated to improving and enhancing teaching and learning, leadership and management, and the community college experience. This international event provides a forum for collaboration among academic experts and thought leaders, while granting participants exclusive access to the most inventive and inspirational community college programs from around the world.

The early registration deadline for Innovations 2020 is November 15, 2019. League Board and Alliance members receive an additional registration discount. Visit www.league.org/inn2020/registration to register.

Organizations that wish to gain access to the community college market are encouraged to participate as exhibitors and sponsors.

Learn more about the League at www.league.org.

