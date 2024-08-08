League is recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Healthcare Payers, 2024 for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - League today announced its recognition for the second consecutive year as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 20241. According to Gartner, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches. U.S. healthcare payer CIOs should use this to plan new and manage existing investments for business optimization and transformation."

League appears in the Health Navigation category. According to Gartner, "Health navigation solutions integrate and orchestrate data and workflows across disparate functions — such as health and wellness programs, medical shopping, condition management and virtual care — to deliver high-value interactions throughout the member journey. This profile tracks technologies that support hybrid experiences."

As healthcare costs rise and member expectations evolve, payers are seeking comprehensive solutions to address the complexities of modern healthcare. League's platform directly addresses these challenges by providing an omni-channel, personalized health navigation experience.

"For 10 years, we've been committed to transforming the way payers engage with their members," said Mike Serbinis, Founder & CEO of League. "Health navigation experiences powered by League move beyond basic self-service transactions, offering a guided, proactive approach that dynamically adjusts to members' changing needs with relevant and timely calls to action. This helps payers foster deeper engagement, improve health outcomes, and ultimately reduce costs."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About League:

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers and consumer health partners build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

