League Named Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® for Patient and Member Engagement Platforms

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - League today announced its recognition in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® for Patient and Member Engagement Platforms. This report is part of their Payer and Provider Information Technology research program and evaluates the top solutions in the market today.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a renowned industry benchmark that assesses service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability.

League has demonstrated significant strengths in market adoption, diversity of client base across industries, geographies, environments, enterprise size class as well as, value delivered based on customer feedback and other measures. League's recognition reflects its dedication to engagement-centric healthcare CX design and innovation. Trusted by leading payers and providers such as Highmark Health, Manulife and Medibank, the League platform is purpose-built to enable healthcare CX transformation.

"Being named a Major Contender by Everest Group validates our deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and our ability to drive meaningful engagement," said Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "Unlike many vendors in the broader engagement market, League is purpose-built for healthcare, enabling us to address the unique needs and challenges of this sector."

The 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Patient and Member Engagement Platforms evaluates technology providers across several critical dimensions including, vision and strategy, technology capability, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement/commercial model and customer support.

This recognition further builds on League's recent momentum, including being named to the 2024 InsurTech100 list for companies transforming the insurance industry and international expansion with a new customer in Medibank, the largest insurer in Australia.

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is available online for purchase here.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com .

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 25 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $235 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

SOURCE League Inc.