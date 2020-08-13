League Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

League's data-driven Health OSTM recognized for achievements in health and benefits management

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CB Insights today named League to its second annual  Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health." 

"Our conviction around a consumerized future of healthcare has never been stronger," says Mike Serbinis founder and CEO of League. "Driven by our mission to empower people with their health every day, our team is reinventing the entire health and benefits experience with next-generation technology. We are humbled to have received this recognition and look forward to sharing the next stages of our entrepreneurial journey with the world as we introduce a variety of exciting innovations and partnerships in the coming months."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

League's cloud-based Health Operating System provides a new "front door" to healthcare. It gives employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, L'Occitane and Lush Cosmetics a direct line of sight into the health of their workforce while making health and benefits programs easy for employees to find, understand and use. With enhanced virtual care offerings, a digital wallet, evidence-based health programming and integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, the platform delivers millions of data points in aggregate to employers, becoming a real-time system of record for population health. The Powered by League Partner Program gives enterprise partners the technology infrastructure they need to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

  • The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
  • The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
  • Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

98Point6

Galileo Health

Oscar Health

Abacus Insights

Genome Medical

Oura

AbCellera Biologics

GRAIL

OWKIN

Aetion

GYANT

PAIGE.AI

Akili Interactive Labs

HaloDoc

Parsley Health

Alan

Happify Health

PathAI

Aledade

Healthy.io

Pear Therapeutics

Alpha Health

Healx

Perspectum

Arterys

Heartbeat

PharmEasy

Atomwise

Hims & Hers

ProteinQure

Avail Medsystems

Hinge Health

Protenus

Axial Healthcare

icometrix

Quartet Health

Babyscripts

iLoF

Qure.ai

Bend Financial

Incredible Health

RDMD

Bigfoot Biomedical

Infervision

Ready Responders

Bind Benefits

Innovaccer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Biofourmis

Insilico Medicine

Redox

Biointellisense

Insitro

Ro

Bright Health

Iora Health

Saama Technologies

Bright.MD

K Health

Science 37

BrightInsight

Kaia Health

Sema4

Brightside Benefit

Karius

Somatus

Cala Health

Kindbody

SonarMD

Capsule

Komodo Health

SOPHiA Genetics

Caption Health

League

Subtle Medical

Carbon Health

LeanTaaS

Taimei Technology

Carrot Fertility

LetsGetChecked

Tempus

Cedar

Livi

Tencent Trusted Doctors

Celsius Therapeutics

Lunit

Thrive Earlier Detection

ChromaCode

Lyra Health

TriNetX

Cityblock Health

Mahmee

Truepill

CMR Surgical

Mammoth Biosciences

Twistle

Concerto HealthAI

Maven Clinic

TytoCare

Cricket Health

Medable

Unite Us

Cue Health

Medbanks Network Technology

Unlearn

CureApp

Medically Home Group

Valencell

Current Health

MediTrust Health

Verana Health

Dental Monitoring

Meru Health

Vesta Healthcare

Devoted Health

Mindbloom

Vicarious Surgical

DispatchHealth

Mindstrong

VillageMD

DNAnexus

Modern Fertility

Vim

Doctolib

Mojo Vision

Vineti

Doctor On Demand

mPharma

Virta Health

Dreem

nference

Viz.ai

Eko

Notable

We Doctor

Element Science

Nuvo Group

Wellth

Evidation Health

Olive

Winterlight Labs

Firefly Health

Omada Health

Xealth

Folx Health

Oncology Analytics

XtalPi

Freenome

Onera Health

Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts.  We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About League

League is North America's leading enterprise Health Operating System, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. For enterprise partners, League provides the technology infrastructure to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions. Learn more at league.com.

