League of Contractors is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, League of Contractors is here. Mike Clements along with his daughter Jennifer and the Clements Electric team partnered with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create League of Contractors.

Mike's vision for League of Contractors came about after wanting to create a platform that connects contractors together, allowing one to purchase a referral from another.

Add your business info to your profile. Purchase and sell referrals right within the app!

Introducing League of Contractors - a platform that lets contractors refer and also find contact work.

"League of Contractors has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love how easy it is to find dependable contractors that I can refer work to." -Guillermo Rosas

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Account creation to save information for future use

Add business contact information

Post a listing to find a contractor

Review job listings and highlight job requirements

Purchase referrals to get more clients and help other contractors out

Chat with other contractors with the apps' in app messaging system

Visit https://leagueofcontractors.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: League of Contractors LLC

Phone: 817-715-2946

Facebook: Search League of Contractors

Instagram: Search League of Contactors

Twitter: Search League of Contractors

Download from the app from App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/league-of-contractors/id1578627406

SOURCE The Appineers