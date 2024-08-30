League of Fat Bastards Cigars (LOFB) and Boulder Crest Foundation Forge Partnership to Enhance Men's Mental Health Support

MIAMI, and BLUEMONT, Va., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Fat Bastards Cigars (LOFB), renowned for its premium tobacco products and commitment to enriching the lives of its community, is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Boulder Crest Foundation. This collaboration aims to bolster mental health support for men across the United States, with League of Fat Bastards Cigars pledging 40% of their net US profits to the esteemed foundation.

Boulder Crest Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans, first responders, and their families navigate and overcome the challenges of mental health, will benefit significantly from this new alliance. The funds generated from this partnership will directly support Boulder Crest's groundbreaking programs designed to improve mental resilience and overall well-being.

"Our mission at League of Fat Bastards Cigars has always been more than just delivering exceptional cigars; it's about making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most," said Adam Levine, Proud Founder of League of Fat Bastards Cigars. "By joining forces with Boulder Crest Foundation, we are honored to contribute to their vital work and provide significant support for men's mental health initiatives."

Boulder Crest Foundation is recognized for its innovative and effective approaches to mental health care, including their renowned Post Traumatic Growth (PTG) program. This program helps individuals harness their experiences to foster personal growth and resilience, paving the way for a brighter and more fulfilling future.

"We are thrilled to partner with League of Fat Bastards Cigars," said Ken Falke, Founder and Chairman of Boulder Crest Foundation. "Their commitment to dedicating 40% of their US profits to our important work and programs will greatly enhance our ability to offer critical resources and support. This partnership is a testament to the power of community collaboration in advancing mental health care."

This partnership will officially launch on September 1, 2024, with a series of promotional events and initiatives designed to raise awareness and support for both organizations. Customers and supporters of League of Fat Bastards Cigars are encouraged to participate and contribute to this important cause.

For more information about the partnership, upcoming events, or to learn how you can support Boulder Crest Foundation through your purchase, please visit https://bouldercrest.org.

About League of Fat Bastards Cigars

League of Fat Bastards Cigars is dedicated to crafting high-quality cigars and making a positive impact. It donates 40% of its net profits to supporting men's mental health. With a focus on creating exceptional products, the company strives to enhance lives through its premium offerings and philanthropic efforts. To find out more about LOFB cigars, please visit www.lofbcigars.com.

About Boulder Crest Foundation

Boulder Crest Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to helping individuals and families facing mental health challenges. Through innovative programs and comprehensive support, Boulder Crest aims to foster resilience, personal growth, and a renewed sense of purpose for those who served and protected our communities.

