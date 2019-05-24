League Of Legends Esports Announces Pro View

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Legends Esports today announced Pro View, a new premium viewing experience that will be available for the Summer Split of the LCS (League Championship Series) & LEC (League European Championship).

Pro View will allow fans to spectate the individual players of their choice during competitive League of Legends matches. Additional features within the Pro View Package include:

Multiview: Watch up to four synchronized streams (POV or main event) at once during live games and VODs

Advanced Timeline: Kills, tower takedowns and other big plays are marked right on the timeline, and clicking a marker jumps to that moment in the game

Watch With Friends: Share a personalized Pro View URL to synchronize your timeline with friends

"Watch.LoLEsports.com & Pro View represent our commitment to growing the viewing experience of our sport into a deeper and more engaging experience," said Luke Cudney, Esports Digital Product Manager. "It is critical that as our sport grows, teams and players around the world share in our success."

Pro View will be available for purchase for $14.99 (LCS), €14.99 (LEC), or $19.99 (LCS & LEC) through watch.lolesports.com, the viewing destination built and operated by League of Legends publisher, Riot Games. Revenue from Pro View will be shared with partnered teams competing in the leagues.

About League of Legends Esports:

League of Legends Esports is a premier global sport that attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world. There are currently over 800 professional players on more than 100 professional LoL Esports teams competing across 13 leagues globally. Each regional league is comprised of approximately 10 teams that compete against one another year-round over the course of two seasonal splits. Teams earn championship points in order to qualify for the two major international competitions: the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship, which in 2019 saw 99.6 million fans tune into the Finals.

Contact:



Justin Kranzl

Head of Communications - NA

jkranzl@riotgames.com

SOURCE League of Legends Esports

Related Links

https://watch.lolesports.com/live/league-of-legends-college-championship/riotgames

