League of Oregon Cities Awards ForeFront Power Master Agreement for Fleet Electrification and EV Charging Services

Master Agreement helps cities accelerate emissions reductions with partnerships that make clean fleet solutions more accessible

ForeFront Power to attend League of Oregon Cities Conference, Oct. 15-17 in Bend, Ore.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Power, a leading provider of commercial- and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy, community solar, battery storage, and fleet electrification services, has been awarded a Master Agreement for Fleet Electrification Charging, Supplies & Services, by the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) through NPPGov, a leading national cooperative procurement organization. This contract offers an efficient and transparent pathway for Oregon's cities to advance their electrification and sustainability initiatives, providing access to comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions with ease.

The newly awarded contract allows Oregon's cities to procure fleet electrification solutions without having to navigate the complex and time-consuming process of issuing their own Request for Proposals (RFPs). Through NPPGov's cooperative purchasing platform, LOC members can easily learn about and procure ForeFront Power's wide range of EV fleet services.

ForeFront Power is a full-service project management partner, providing turnkey design, construction, software management, operations, and maintenance services, ensuring each city receives a customized solution tailored to its specific needs. The company's flexible financing models enable cities to adopt EV charging infrastructure with minimal upfront costs. From Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), such as Level 2 and DC fast chargers, to advanced options, such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bidirectional charging and battery storage solutions, ForeFront Power can help cities meet a wide range of electrification needs efficiently and cost-effectively.

"It's an honor to be selected for this Master Agreement that enables us to help LOC members electrify their fleets with our customizable, turnkey solutions, and position Oregon as a leader in the clean fleet category," said Rachel McLaughlin, Chief Commercial Officer at ForeFront Power. "By leveraging this contract, Oregon cities can accelerate their fleet electrification initiatives with confidence, knowing that ForeFront Power will provide the technology, support, and flexibility they need to meet their goals."

"By offering access to this contract through NPPGov, our member cities and public agencies nationwide can easily procure top-tier fleet electrification solutions without the burden of conducting their own solicitations," said Kevin Toon, Communications & Business Development Director at League of Oregon Cities. "ForeFront Power's comprehensive approach, offering everything from EV charging infrastructure to software, operations, and maintenance, means they can provide our member cities with the tools they need to progress their electrification journeys efficiently and cost-effectively."

ForeFront Power will attend the upcoming League of Oregon Cities Conference, taking place October 15-17 in Bend, Oregon, where Oregon city leaders can engage directly with the team, explore their fleet electrification options, and learn more about the benefits of the new League of Oregon Cities master agreement.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial- and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy, battery storage, and vehicle fleet electrification infrastructure in the U.S. and Mexico. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,800 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.6 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S.

About League of Oregon Cities

The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) is the trusted, go-to resource that helps Oregon city staff and elected leaders serve their cities well and speak with one voice. The LOC provides cities what they need to build thriving communities, through advocacy, training, and information. Created in 1925 through an intergovernmental agreement of incorporated home rule cities, the LOC is essentially an extended department of all 241 Oregon cities.

The LOC's mission is to support city leaders and state legislators in building a strong Oregon by connecting with all Oregon cities, sharing vital information, and advocating on their behalf. The organization's vision is that all Oregon cities effectively govern, provide municipal services, and freely exercise their home rule authority to build vibrant, resilient communities that Oregonians are proud to call home.

