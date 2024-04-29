League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates Announce Elevated Roles for Executive Leaders Samantha Beeler and Steve Willis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU & Affiliates) today announces elevated executive leadership roles for LSCU & Affiliates President Samantha Beeler and Affiliated Consolidated Services and LEVERAGE President Steve Willis. CEO Patrick La Pine will depart the organization, effective April 30.

LSCU & Affiliates Samantha Beeler continues to oversee the League's advocacy, compliance and risk, communications, member engagement, education and training, and the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation. Affiliated Consolidated Services and LEVERAGE President Steve Willis leads the operations of 12 companies and more than 30 strategic partnerships designed to build stronger industry relationships, and to provide innovative products, services, and solutions to hundreds of credit unions.

In a dual-executive leadership role, Beeler and Willis will now directly report to the Board of Directors – enabling greater collaboration and innovation as the League and Affiliated Consolidated Services and LEVERAGE continue building momentum around key initiatives. Beeler maintains oversight of the League's advocacy, compliance and risk, communications, member engagement, education and training, and the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation. Under Willis' leadership, Affiliated Consolidated Services and LEVERAGE encompass 12 companies and more than 30 strategic partnerships designed to build stronger industry relationships, and to provide innovative products, services, and solutions that are helping over 600 credit unions in nearly every state to prosper, grow, and meet the evolving needs of their members.

"This is an exciting moment for our association and the credit union industry as a whole," said Hank Halter, Chairman of the League's Board of Directors. "Under this new, collaborative leadership structure, we are doubling down on our commitment to trusted advocacy, exceptional service, and attention and support to our member credit unions. There has never been a better time for the League and our members to accelerate our efforts to help credit unions grow and succeed for the benefit of their member shareholders. We commend Samantha and Steve for their leadership to date, and for their enthusiasm as we look forward to the success of their work together for the League."

Founded in 2009, LSCU & Affiliates represents nearly 300 credit unions in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia with a combined total of $200 billion in assets and more than 13.6 million members. LSCU provides advocacy, compliance services, education and training, cooperative initiatives, and communications. Affiliated Consolidated Services and LEVERAGE, the service corporation for LSCU & Affiliates, is the business services provider that leverages credit union system resources, relationships, and industry knowledge for optimal performance and sustained growth of its clients and business partners.

To learn more about LSCU & Affiliates, please visit www.lscu.coop.

