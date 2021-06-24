League of Traders Launches Integration with Coinbase

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Traders today announced an integration with Coinbase, enabling Coinbase users to link their crypto portfolios with the gamified crypto trading platform.

League of Traders allows users to link crypto portfolios across multiple exchanges into a single easy-to-view visualized dashboard. The platform currently integrates with 10 different crypto trading exchanges including Binance, FTX, BitMEX and now Coinbase.

As part of the gamified crypto trading experience, users of Coinbase can now participate in a variety of real-time leaderboards and competitions on the League of Traders platform. Users can also view the portfolios of top traders on the platform complete with a growth chart, token distribution chart, volatility risk assessment and current positions. To learn from other traders, users can choose to follow traders and receive notifications when they make a trade.

Coinbase is one of the most trusted platforms for trading cryptocurrency for users in the United States. A recent survey of cryptocurrency investors in the U.S. found that over 50% of respondents prefer to purchase cryptocurrency using Coinbase. Coinbase currently has about 56M verified users.

"This integration enables millions of crypto traders to participate in our leaderboards and competitions using their favorite crypto trading platform," said John-Ting Li, CEO of League of Traders. "League of Traders is thrilled to welcome users of Coinbase onto the platform. We think they'll find tremendous value in the visualized portfolio tools and the ability to peek behind the curtain into their rivals' portfolios."

